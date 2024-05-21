Assassin's Creed player wants Shadows to not have "growing weapons", urges Ubisoft to "keep it realistic"

Assassin's Creed Shadows have been made official and expectations among the loyal fanbase have been growing ever since. The trailer for the upcoming title provided a glimpse into what is the first AC game to be set in Japan. Although many controversies about the game are already circulating, especially surrounding one of the main protagonists of Assassin’s Creed Shadow, one fan has critiqued the game for different reasons.

While Assassin’s Creed was mainly focused on stealth during its early days, the modern installments have shifted the theme more into an action RPG. This change led to several new aspects being added to the classic formula. According to this particular fan, this included a very annoying and immersion-breaking gameplay aspect, ‘growing weapons’.

Assassin's Creed fan wants realistic weapons in Shadows

According to Reddit fan Corpus-Capra, in the modern RPG trilogy: Odyssey, Valhalla, and Origins, the sizes of weapons in hand and on the sheath are different. They complained that when a spear is in hand, it seems to be bigger than the in-game character’s height, but when it is sheathed, it magically shrinks into a carryable size.

“I'm praying that they listen to reason and keep it realistic to a degree with Shadows.”

This fan posted this opinion on Reddit under the official Assassin’s Creed Subreddit. Corpus also bashed the modern AC games by saying that the touch of realism has been long gone from the franchise, ever since Odyssey, Valhalla, and Origins incorporated mythology into the main lore.

Other players and fans of the series also jumped in to share their opinions. One of the commenters, BrunoHM, said that the chances of Ubisoft reverting this “growing weapon’ system are pretty slim. According to him, this mechanic is placed to increase the hitboxes of character models.

Assassin's Creed Shadows relies on actual hits on models rather than choreographed animations, so the chances of this system staying are pretty high. But it seems that many players aren’t very fond of this idea and want more realistic weapons. Some even suggested that Ubisoft can easily tackle this issue by making the transition more subtle.

As one player states, instead of making the spears go from toothpick to javelin, they can make the size differences more subtle so that it doesn't stand out so as obviously. Personally, I think Assassin's Creed can take inspiration from the Rise of Ronin. It had many large spears and Katanas that are displayed on the character model when sheathed.

The size differences between sheathed and unsheathed weapons in that game are so minute that they hardly catch anyone's eye. However, Ubisoft hasn’t made any official remarks on this issue, so it is unclear if they will acknowledge the issue in the upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows game.

