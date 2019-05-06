Assassin's Creed Ragnarok Reportedly Leaked; Co-op Returns, Set in the Viking Age; RPG elements and more

E3 2019 is just a month away and the leaks and rumours have started showing its presence. The latest game that falls its victim is actually from a franchise which is supposedly the leakiest franchise in the history of video games.

Of course, I'm talking about the next Assassin's Creed game which according to an easter egg found in Ubisoft's The Division 2 about a month ago revealed that the next AC game will be set in the Viking age and feature a Norse setting.

Apparently more details have surfaced regarding the same the game's name and some of its prominent features. According to this leak on 4chan, the next Assassin's Creed game is called Assassin's Creed Ragnorak and the main protagonist this time around will be an ally of Ragnorak Lodbrok. Lodbrok is a pretty famous personality who fans will recognize from the Vikings TV series.

A summary of all the details leaked can be found on ResetEra by the user dex3108. However, I'm going to put all of them for your convenience.

-Assassin’s Creed (codenamed) Kingdom planned to come to cross gen 2020

-Actual name is Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok

-Main character is ally of Ragnar Lodbrok and aids in the formation of Great Heathen Army

- Map is split into several kingdoms encompassing all of Great Britain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland

- Kingdoms are split into regions that can hold settlements.

-Settlements have some customization and in game economy systems

- Large scale “conquest” battles return, and can be used to weaken enemy hold on regions and parts of the story

- Player does become an assassin and use hidden blade

- First Civ lore is a bit less than Odyssey, finding a vault and Mjolnir

- Game is developed primarily by Montreal

- Creative Director is Ashraf, Darby McDevvit is the Narrative Director

- Sofia is assisting but is planning on creating a DLC set in Iceland and using Yggdrasil to move across the 9 realms

- Co-op is returning, and can be used in most side quests and world exploration

- RPG mechanics, eagle, and ship combat is all returning

- Ship combat is toned down to focus more on exploration

- Game is more focused on exploration, removing question marks on the map, and making players want to explore locations for better loot (like Breath of the Wild)

- Larger emphasis on build and armor usage.

- Player has ability to change outfits on the fly, which can speed up or slow down notoriety build up in different kingdoms and stop Sheriffs coming after you.

You can even find a bunch of screenshots of the game which seems to be of early build here.

What are your thoughts regarding this new leak? Do you think we will see more about this at E3 2019? Tell me in the comments down below. Also for more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.