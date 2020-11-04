Assassin's Creed: Ranking the top 5 games in the franchise

The Assassin's Creed franchise has seen plenty of ups and downs throughout its run. After receiving critical acclaim across the board for the first couple of games, fans turned on Ubisoft with later releases.

To many, it felt like Ubisoft's annual release formula had begun hurting the game instead of helping it. A testament to the publisher's resolve was that it went back to the drawing board and figured out a way to revive the series and breathe new life into it. And it succeeded with flying colors.

As we approach the release date for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, let's look at some of the best games from this franchise.

Five best games in the Assassin's Creed series

Honorable Mentions:

Assassin's Creed: Origins

Assassin's Creed: Syndicate

Assassin's Creed: Revelations

5) Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood

For many, it was confusing that the title following the critically-acclaimed sequel to the original would not be numbered. Instead, it would become a part of what came to be known as the Ezio trilogy in Assassin's Creed.

Brotherhood, to a lot of players, felt like a true successor to the dearly-beloved Assassin's Creed 2, as it continued Ezio's journey and had him deal with the consequences of his actions from the previous game, which Revelations failed to do.

This game picks up right after the events of the previous titles and thrusts players right into the thick of things. After a brilliant opening section, they are introduced to one of the most iconic villains of the series, Cesare Borgia.

His conflict with Ezio forms the core of the story, and what follows for the next 20 hours is an epic revenge tale that culminates in one of the best final levels in the series.

4) Assassin's Creed: Rogue

Rogue had plenty of bold ideas and looked to take the series in a much different route. Instead of an Assassin, players would this time fill the shoes of a former Assassin-turned Templar and hunt down former colleagues.

This made for a significantly different Assassin's Creed experience and was an ambitious idea by Ubisoft. However, this game would have ranked much higher on this list if only it fully capitalized on its initial premise.

Gameplay-wise, much of the standard AC experience remains the same, with little to no difference while playing as a Templar. However, the story truly makes this title shine and prevents it from being relegated to the sidelines.

Rogue's protagonist, Shay Cormac, ranks among the very best in this series as one of the most loveable and complex anti-heroes of this series.

3) Assassin's Creed: Odyssey

The last game in this franchise, Assassin's Creed Odyssey had a certain level of expectations to live up to after the series had changed course entirely with Origins. This game took the more RPG-style approach of Origins and went full-steam ahead, much to the chagrin of some, while others felt alienated.

By this point, this franchise resembled a Witcher game more than it did the games that came before. Assassin's Creed: Oddysey is a full-blown RPG, even more so than Origins, and is a fantastic game at that.

Despite the controls feeling a bit wonky and the tone being all over the place, Assassin's Creed: Odyssey lives up to its namesake and delivers a story of epic proportions. This game is massive with a gargantuan open-world that can overwhelm the player right from the get-go.

The story can become a little convoluted, given its vastly erratic pacing, and the side missions a tad bit too distracting from the narrative. Overall, Odyssey is an excellent game for fans of RPGs that offer 100+ hours of gameplay.

2) Assassin's Creed 2

There is not a lot that the gaming community can agree upon unanimously, but Assassin's Creed 2 is an exception. This game builds on the original and delivers what is perhaps the most fulfilling Assassin's Creed experience to date.

It delivers on all fronts, including story, gameplay, and graphics. Assassin's Creed 2 was responsible for introducing the community to someone who would become one of the most beloved characters of all time, Ezio.

The story follows Ezio as he seeks vengeance for the deaths of his brothers and father. Set in Renaissance-era Italy, this title is a technical powerhouse of its time and a deeply engaging game experience that has aged surprisingly well.

Assassin's Creed 2, for many, is still the high-point of this series, and Ubisoft has been trying to match it ever since.

1) Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag

By the time Black Flag had rolled around, the primary feeling surrounding this series had begun to turn negative. Players had grown increasingly tired of the annual release and felt Ubisoft had milked the franchise for all its worth.

Things entirely changed when players first booted up Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag and were launched into the swashbuckling adventures of Edward Kenway.

This game eases up on the Assassin-Templar conflict, which had grown increasingly convoluted, and delivers a much more light-hearted but heartfelt story of Edward Kenway and his eventual redemption.

The open-world of Black Flag is one to be truly admired, as the player can spend hours taking in the sights along with their crew as they cut through the vast open seas.

Black Flag is exhilarating with its high-octane action sequences yet serene in its quiet moments, making it perhaps the most nuanced entry in this series.

Note: This copy reflects the writer's personal opinion, and what may seem like the best title to someone may not be so for others, as it is a matter of personal choice.