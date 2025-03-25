Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to beat Pathway (Yamabushi)

Assassin's Creed Shadows has finally been released, and gamers are enjoying the title's offerings while playing as Yasuke and Naoe. During the playthrough, players will often encounter boss fights in the open world that can be quite difficult to handle. However, with the right stats and strategy, it is possible to overcome any fight in the game.

Pathway Yamabushi is a boss fight in Assassin's Creed Shadows that can be troublesome for some gamers because of his high level. However, before fighting him, it is first important to find his location, which is based on the day and night cycle.

This article will explain how to discover Pathway Yamabushi's location and defeat him in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Location of the Pathway Yamabushi in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Use the Observe feature to mark Pathway Yamabushi (Image via Ubisoft || Sportskeeda)

Pathway Yamabushi can be found on the rightmost side of the Kii area in Shingu. However, his spawning can be different depending on the time of day. While approaching him, it is recommended to use the Observe feature to make locating him easier. This is because this mechanic in Assassin's Creed Shadows will mark Pathway Yamabushi with a blue light, making him easier to track.

How to kill the Pathway Yamabushi in Assassin's Creed Shadows

You can kill Pathway Yamabushi by silent assassination or a fight (Image via Ubisoft || Sportskeeda)

Now that you have located the Pathway Yamabushi, it is time to kill him. Remember that this boss fight will be significantly harder than other encounters in the game, but the reward for defeating him will be worth it. He will be using a naginata during the fight, which can be difficult for some players to avoid but can be managed after enough practice.

However, you should have an aggressive approach during the battle, without giving Pathway Yamabushi any chances to hit you. While this is an approach that you can try during the day, you can also use the night as an opportunity to assassinate him and avoid a confrontation altogether. Once you have downed the boss, these are the rewards you can collect for your troubles:

2,000 XP

x2 Mastery Points

Epic Naginata – Izanagi’s Reach

x290 Mon

This marks the end of the guide to killing the Pathway Yamabushi in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

