Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Tea Bowls For Rikyu side quest

After months of anticipation, Assassin's Creed Shadows has finally been released. As players explore the game's massive open world, they will often come across events and side missions that can be completed in exchange for exciting rewards.

Tea Bowls for Rikyu is an optional side quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows where you have to gather multiple Tea Bowls spread across the map. Finding the items can be difficult, especially when you don't know where to look for them.

This article explains how to complete the Tea Bowls for Rikyu side quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How to begin Tea Bowls for Rikyu side quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Look for Rikyu in Kyoto (Image via Ubisoft || Sportskeeda Gaming)

The Tea Bowls for Rikyu side quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows can be activated after wrapping up the Tea Ceremony mission. Once it is completed, return to Rikyu, who can be found in Yamashiro. After arriving in the region, head to Kyoto, which is the largest city here. Make your way to the Imperial Temple and use it as a starting point.

To reach Rikyu's house, go to the top-left corner, where you will find a blue marker indicating the correct location. When you find him, initiate a conversation. He will reveal that he wants you to search for seven Tea Bowls.

While this may sound easy at first, it becomes incredibly challenging when you realize that the game doesn't give clear instructions on where to look for them.

How to collect all seven Tea Bowls in Assassin's Creed Shadows

There are seven Tea Bowls to collect (Image via Ubisoft || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Here is the location of every Tea Bowl you need to find in this Assassin's Creed Shadows side quest:

1) Rustic Tea Bowl (Yamashiro)

To find the first Tea Bowl can be found in Kyoto, use Honnoki Temple as the starting point.

Then, make your way south until you arrive at the street that acts as a connection between the temple and the main city. Here, you will see an Ornament Vendor from whom you can purchase the Rustic Tea Bowl.

2) Intricate Tea Bowl (Izumi Settsu)

The Intricate Tea Bowl can be found at the Ornament Vendor near the Port of Sakai.

3) Sophisticated Tea Bowl (Omi)

The Sophisticated Tea Bowl can be found in the Omi region. Once you arrive here, follow the rightmost direction until you reach Azuchi. The vendor can be found selling the item north of the Shingu Shrine.

4) Unique Tea Bowl (Omi)

Head to Sakamoto town, which can be found across Lake Biwa. The Unique Tea Bowl vendor can be found north of the Sake Brewery.

5) Elegant Tea Bowl (Wakasa)

Head to Wakasa and enter the city walls to make your way to the Kara Market on the top-right side. A vendor here sells the Elegant Tea Bowl near the homes on the east side.

6) Simple Tea Bowl (Tamba)

Head to Kameyama and enter the city to make your way to the bottom of Kameyama Castle. From here, keep heading south until you see a vendor selling the Simple Tea Bowl next to Senneji Temple.

7) Classic Tea Bowl

Keep progressing through the game until you assassinate The Wise. He is part of the Onryo group, and killing him will give you the Classic Tea Bowl.

After acquiring all seven Tea Bowls, hand them over to Rikyu to conclude the Tea Bowls for Rikyu side quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows and claim your reward of 1,000 XP.

