Assassin’s Creed Shadows: How to complete The Betrayers quest

The Betrayers quest in Assassin’s Creed Shadows kicks off during Act 2 in the Omi region, and it's one of the more layered side missions you’ll get from the People of Omi, Hori Hidemasa section of the questboard. Right from the start, Hori Hidemasa wants Yasuke to clean house — seven traitors, all part of a conspiracy against Nobunaga, must be tracked down and dealt with. Although brutal, it boasts a litany of rewards.

Let’s break down how to locate and defeat each enemy in The Betrayers quest of Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

The Betrayers quest walkthrough in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

The Betrayers quest whereabouts in Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft // YouTuber@WoW Quests)

Meet Hori, Grab the Hit list

The Betrayers quest in Assassin’s Creed Shadows begins when you roll up as Yasuke to a spot just north of the Mouth of Sea marker in the Omi region. Look for a guy named Hori Hidemasa next to a jagged rock by a temple entrance. Chat him up and, boom, you’ve got seven names to cross off.

Fujichika Nakayama – Takatsuki Castle, Izumi Settsu

Fujichika Nakayama's location in Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft // YouTuber@WoW Quests)

First up, Fujichika’s tucked away in the viewpoint tower inside Takatsuki Castle. He’s sitting inside a locked room on the second floor, so Naoe’s traversal ability makes things quicker here. From the outside, look for the only floor with windows; that’s your entry. Get in, slide into the room, and take him out. Once you’re done, you’ll pick up:

Ill-Fated String (Epic Bow)

Letter to Fujichika Nakayama

2000 XP, 2 Mastery Points, and 300 Mon

Sato Katsubei – Yamazaki Castle, Yamashiro

Sato Katsubei's whereabouts in The Betrayers quest (Image via Ubisoft // YouTuber@WoW Quests)

Head to the northeast end of Yamazaki Castle. Katsubei lurks in a hallway inside the main building, not too far from a grapple point. Sneak in, take out the lone hallway guard, and position yourself under the grapple spot. Whistle to bait him —he walks out right under you. Drop down for the kill.

Taking him down nets:

Damage on Afflicted Enemies (Engraving)

Letter to Sato Katsubei (which unlocks the next target)

2000 XP and 320 Mon

Endo Tomoyasu – Koyasan, Kii

Endo Tomoyasu's location (Image via Ubisoft // YouTuber@WoW Quests)

Travel east of Kongobuji Temple in Koyasan, and you’ll find Endo is already dead. Approach his body, and a cutscene will trigger. It turns out Hori got to him first. No gear drops, but you still get:

2000 XP and 360 Mon

Sato Genta – Military Harbor, Azuchi, Omi

Kill Sato Genta and collect: 2000 XP in Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft // YouTuber@WoW Quests)

After Endo, report back to Hori (you must be playing as Yasuke). This reveals the last four names, starting with Sato Genta. He's standing right out in the open on the dock at the Azuchi Military Harbor. It's messy — there’s no clean stealth kill here. Either clear the area or go in loud.

Itakura Shigezo – Himeji Castle, Harima

Himeji Castle location and rewards in The Betrayers quest (Image via Ubisoft // YouTuber@WoW Quests)

Now for the flashy reward — Itakura’s at Himeji Castle, posted on a porch in the southwest corner. He’s surrounded, but most NPCs nearby aren’t hostile. Only two will become hostile if you’re spotted. The best approach is from the south. If you’re quick and clean, you can catch him before anyone even realizes what’s happening.

Loot includes:

Samurai Daimyo Armor (Epic)

Adrenaline with Backstab (Engraving)

2200 XP, 2 Mastery Points, and 320 Mon

Usami Yoshiko – Katano Castle, Izumi Settsu

You get 2200 XP, 2 Mastery Points, and 275 Mon as rewards (Image via Ubisoft // YouTuber@WoW Quests)

The next stop is west of Katano Castle. There’s a house nearby — go inside and talk to Usami Yoshiko.

You get two options:

Kill her (Corruption carries a price)

(Corruption carries a price) Spare her (Leave while you can)

Both options work. The only difference is whether she appears dead or spared on your Objectives Board.

Masatoshi Nakahara – Kameyama Castle, Tamba

Masatoshi's whereabouts in The Betrayers quest (Image via Ubisoft // YouTuber@WoW Quests)

Last target. Approach Kameyama Castle from the northwest in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. There’s a climbable wall; scale it, and you’ll spot Masatoshi with four guards. It’s tight, but if you’re quick, you can eliminate him in one shot before the others even blink. Otherwise, take them out and finish the job.

Once it’s done:

2200 XP, Warrior's Garden Tanto, and 2 Mastery Points

Final step – Return to Hori Hidemasa

Head back to Miidera in Omi and talk to Hori (as Yasuke). You’ll get one final dialogue option — go romantic if you want a little cutscene.

Choose:

Meeting you was my reward

I am the grateful one

And that’s it. The Betrayers quest in Assassin’s Creed Shadows concludes with some great loot and a satisfying ending. Keep Naoe prepared for mobility, and remember to collect those letters — they push the quest forward.

