  Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete The Man Behind the Mask quest

Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete The Man Behind the Mask quest

By Ishant Jadhav
Modified Apr 18, 2025 20:00 GMT
The Man Behind the Mask quest in Assassin
The Man Behind the Mask quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

The Man Behind the Mask is the final quest in the Shinbakufu storyline of Assassin's Creed Shadows, bringing Naoe and Yasuke’s journey closer to its end. In this quest, you’ll travel to the Kuramadera Temple in Yamashiro, where your final target, Ashikage Yoshiaki, is waiting for you.

This guide will walk you through the "The Man Behind the Mask" quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows and share which quests unlock next in the story.

Where to find Ashikaga Yoshiaki in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Your target for this quest is Ashikaga Yoshiaki, the former shogun and the man responsible for the Shinbakufu's rise. You’ll find him in northern Yamashiro, waiting at Kuramadera Temple.

Location of Ashikaga Yoshiaki in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft || Youtube/@WoW Quests)
Location of Ashikaga Yoshiaki in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft || Youtube/@WoW Quests)

Once you arrive at the temple grounds, a cutscene will trigger between Yasuke, Naoe, and Yoshiaki, setting the stage for a major point in the story.

The Man Behind the Mask quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows

When you reach the final target, he doesn’t put up a fight. Instead, he calmly surrenders and gives you the box containing the imperial regalia. However, this mission isn’t just about getting the box — it’s also about getting important information from him.

Yasuke and Naoe confront Ashikage Yoshiaki (Image via Ubisoft || Youtube/@WoW Quests)
Yasuke and Naoe confront Ashikage Yoshiaki (Image via Ubisoft || Youtube/@WoW Quests)

Naoe wants to learn the truth about her mother, who may have been involved with a secret rebel group called the Kakushiba Ikki before Naoe was born. Yoshiaki promises her some answers, but only if they let him live. Naoe agrees to spare him.

Angry Yasuke doesn&#039;t trust Yoshiaki (Image via Ubisoft || Youtube/@WoW Quests)
Angry Yasuke doesn't trust Yoshiaki (Image via Ubisoft || Youtube/@WoW Quests)

Yasuke, on the other hand, is loyal to Oda Nobunaga and doesn’t trust Yoshiaki. He’s angry and wants justice. But despite Yasuke’s feelings, Naoe’s decision stands, and Yoshiaki is spared no matter what.

Ashikaga Yoshiaki is spared (Image via Ubisoft)
Ashikaga Yoshiaki is spared (Image via Ubisoft)

If you’ve made progress in Yasuke’s personal storyline, Yoshiaki will also share clues to help him continue his journey. For example, he might mention a character named Kimura Kei, leading you to a quest called "Fighting for the Cause".

Once all these events have transpired, the quest will be concluded.

Even with the "The Man Behind the Mask" quest complete, the journey is far from over. For Naoe, the next chapter begins with the "The Meaning of the Blade" quest, a personal mission that brings her closer to understanding her past.

If you’ve been following Yasuke’s story in Assassin's Creed Shadows, speaking with Yoshiaki unlocks the "The Silver Queen" quest, another key mission in the "Story of a Samurai" questline.

