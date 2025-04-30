Will Assassin's Creed Shadows: Claws of Awaji DLC bring multiplayer mode?

With Assassin's Creed Shadows out for all platforms, fans eagerly look forward to the Claws of Awaji DLC. Slated for a launch later in 2025, this additional content will take protagonists Yasuke and Naoe to a new open-world island environment with new dangers. That said, players expecting to be able to partake in multiplayer or co-op with this DLC will be disappointed as it is intended to be single-player.

Ad

Here's everything to know about the Assassin's Creed Shadows: Claws of Awaji DLC. Read on to know more.

Is Assassin's Creed Shadows: Claws of Awaji DLC multiplayer?

Step back into the shoes of Naoe and Yasuke for a new solo adventure (Image via Ubisoft)

The official Claws of Awaji DLC page from Ubisoft has no mention of any multiplayer content. Rather, it is touted as a new story for Naoe and Yasuke the two main characters from the main game. The base Assassin's Creed Shadows game is a purely single-player journey, so this trend is expected to stay with the DLC.

Ad

Trending

Claws of Awaji will take the duo to the titular Awaji Island that lies beyond the Osaka Bay. This new territory is teeming with treasures to find and a new threat in the form of the Sanzaku Ippo faction that aims to hunt down the protagonists. What is their end goal, and what new dangers will players find on the island? We will find out when the DLC launches sometime in 2025.

Ad

Ad

Note that it will be a separate release and not included with any of the available editions of the title. That said, players who pre-ordered any editions of the game before it launched last month on PC and consoles will gain the Claws of Awaji DLC for free as a bonus when it finally becomes available. Others will have to purchase it when it goes live.

While it is unclear how much the DLC will cost, Ubisoft has confirmed that it will feature "over 10 hours" of new content. This includes the arrival of an all-new weapon, the Bo for Naoe, on top of new skills, gear, side activities, and more to help the heroes take on the new enemy force.

Ad

Read More: Assassin’s Creed Shadows PC Review

Assassin's Creed Shadows is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.