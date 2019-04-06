Assassin's Creed: Subject of next game hidden in a Division 2 Easter egg

The image above holds the key

Ubisoft might be busy right now with both The Division 2 and cranking out an obscene amount of DLC for Assassin's Creed Odyssey (and, by the way, thank you very much for that, Ubisoft). Still, though, they still need to keep their eye on the future, and it looks like a little hidden nugget in the former game has spilled the beans on the next chapter of the Assassin's franchise. (h/t to Kotaku and GamesRadar)

The Division 2 takes place is a pretty accurately rendered, albeit post-apocalyptic, version of Washington D.C. One of the areas that can be explored is the Potomac Events Center, and it's in this area that we get our first glimpse of what the next Assassin's Creed game will revolve around: Vikings.

Vikings!

The poster, adorned with the word "Valhalla", which is about a Norse-y as you can get as far as words go, also features a Viking-like figure holding a staff in one hand. In the other hand? It appears to be a Piece of Eden - more specifically, the Apple of Eden -one of the ancient-yet-futuristic artefacts both the Templars and Assassins battle over in the Creed titles.

While this originally just started as speculation - after all, it's just one poster in one small area of one game - Kotaku were able to follow up by verifying through "independent sources familiar with the game" that this is, indeed, what the next game is about. Currently code-named Kingdom, Ubisoft is once again giving the franchise a year off (minus the aforementioned Odyssey DLC). Which means the earliest we'll be able to virtually pillage villages and eat lutfisk is 2020.

Of course, Ubisoft has yet to make any announcement one way or the other since, you know, they're busy with this other stuff right now.

What do you think? Are you interested in a Viking-age set AC? If not, where would it rather be set for you? Use the comments section below and let your voice be heard!