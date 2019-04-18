×
Assassin's Creed Unity available for free download on PC, Ubisoft donates  €500,000 for restoration of Notre-Dame De Paris

Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
News
15   //    18 Apr 2019, 10:31 IST

Assassin's Creed Unity
Assassin's Creed Unity

Notre-Dame De Paris is a medieval Catholic cathedral in Paris, France. On Monday a massive fire ravaged the iconic cathedral and the damages were massive. The fire tugged at the hearts of millions around the world, and donations to rebuild Notre Dame poured in from all quarters.

Among them is game developer studio Ubisoft, who have decided to donate €500,000 for restoration and reconstruction of the cathedral. In case you did not know, a detailed version of Notre Dame was portrayed in Assassins Creed Unity, and some reports have even suggested that the game may help resotration processes in the future. The exhaustive research over 3D models and pictures taken to help the computer artistes responsible for making the game could well come in handy now, after the tragic fire.

Further, the studio is encouraging the gaming community to donate for the restoration of Notre-Dame De Paris by giving away Assassin's Creed Unity for free on PC platform. The game can be downloaded right now on Uplay.

Assassin's Creed Unity will be available for free till April 26, 2019. Make sure you grab the game before that and consider making a donation for the restoration of the cathedral. Every small donation counts in cases like these, and Ubisoft is leading by example.

In an official post on the matter Ubisoft wrote:

When we created Assassin’s Creed Unity, we developed an even closer connection with this incredible city and its landmarks – one of the most notable elements of the game was the extraordinary recreation of Notre-Dame... Video games can enable us to explore places in ways we never could have otherwise imagined. We hope, with this small gesture, we can provide everyone an opportunity to appreciate our virtual homage to this monumental piece of architecture.

Assassin's Creed Unity offers one of the best parkour mechanics even among its own series, and some would claim that the newer variants pale in comparison too. The game is a beautiful experience for both new and old players. The game is set around the French revolution, and as always it also features all of they key personalities of the french revolution in more of a Assassin's Creed way.

