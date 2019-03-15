Assassin's Creed update: Assassin's Creed III Remaster features improved UI and more

Ubisoft is dropping a whole bunch of news regarding their Assassin's Creed franchise, including gameplay updates to their Assassin's Creed III remaster and another Lost Tale of Greece for Odyssey.

It looks as though the remastering of the third (well, technically fifth, but whatever) game in the long-running series is going to include more than just a fresh coat of paint. Although... yeah, it's getting that, too.

In addition, a bunch of changes from the game have been made based on player feedback, especially in regards to the UI (or User Interface.... uh... sorry if you already knew that). These changes include a mode for color blind players (to help spot bad guys on the mini-map) and others that will "better align with today's standards... to deliver a more enjoyable player experience," according to the press release.

The in-game economy will get an upgrade, as will the stealth features - including being able to hide in bushes (imagine that)! Ubisoft is also including new Legacy Outfits, featuring Bayek (Assassin's Creed Origins) and Alexios (Assassin's Creed Odyssey).

If that weren't enough, the remaster will also be available on the Nintendo Switch this year, as well. As well as the above improvements, the game will also feature changes to make use of the Switch's own unique properties - including HD rumble for the Joycons, and UI changes for between handheld and docked modes.

The Switch version will be available on May 21st, while the versions for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC will be released on March 29th. For the latter, the game will be sold as a stand-alone product, but it is also included if you have already purchased the Assassin's Creed Odyssey season pass. All the games will also include a remastered version of Assassin's Creed III Liberation (although that won't be available right away. Sorry.)

Speaking of the latest game in the series, Assassin's Creed Odyssey is also getting some updates, including yet another DLC chapter (what is that now? Like, fifty?) The latest is an additional chapter to the Lost Tales of Greece:

"In A Friend Worth Dying For, Barnabas is plagued with delirious hallucinations of a loved one after an encounter at a bandit camp. He confides in you what he's seen and asks that you help him discover what these visions mean... and find out if there is any truth to them."

A Friend Worth Dying for will be available on March 26th. Players will have to have reached Chapter 5 in the main game to access the Lost Tales of Greece stages.

Also available will be a new content pack, the Abstergo Pack, which features a new gear set, a mount (which looks awesome) and a bow, all based on the Templar's legitimate front business. There will also be an Abstergo based naval pack and a new shit lieutenant, Captain Octopus, which sounds like a Lucha Libre wrestler but actually looks like Davey Jones from the Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

As if that weren't enough, Ubisoft has announced a special orchestra tour of Assassin's Creed music, coming to cities like Los Angeles, Paris and Milan between July and October. More details can be found here.

