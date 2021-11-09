Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.4.0 update release date, time, patch size, improvements, and more

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the latest game in the iconic franchise, takes the player to 9th century Vinland to build upon the Viking fantasy. Players take control of Eivor of the Raven clan, as she, along with her brother Sigurd, leads her people to the new settlement of Ravensthorpe.

Following a year-long content update that included two major updates, Wrath of the Druids and Siege of Paris, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gained major support from the community and became the second-highest earning game of all time for Ubisoft.

Ubisoft took the decision to expand Valhalla’s post-launch content for another year, and title update 1.4.0 brings in major changes and a new event, Tombs of the Fallen.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.4.0 title update release date, time, and patch size

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.4.0 title update brings major changes to the game, including a long list of bug fixes and new “Tombs of the Fallen” along with the Oskoreia Festival, which will last till December 2.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Release Date and Time

November 9, 2021 (4.00 AM PT)

November 9, 2021 (7.00 AM ET)

November 9, 2021 (12.00 PM GMT)

November 9, 2021 (5.30 PM IST)

November 9, 2021 (9.00 PM JST)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.4.0 Patch Size

Xbox Series X|S: 25 GB

Xbox One: 20 GB

PlayStation 5: 6.75 GB

PlayStation 4: 4.55 GB

PC: 20.31 GB

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.4.0 title update game improvements

The 1.4.0 title update brings major bug fixes. Let's take a look at them:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Main Quests, World Events, and Side Activities

Unable to interact with Axe Head.

Unable to escort convey in the quest “Old Friends,” marker did not move.

Cavalier/Heavy Cavalry stopped fighting when the player was mounted on a Horse and was further away.

Basim and Sigurd didn’t follow the player in Brewing Rebellion.

Quest NPC could be beneath the world in The Thegn of Lincoln.

Cordial Invitation couldn’t be started due to a dead NPC.

Orwig Never death didn’t spawn in Hordafylke.

Couldn’t interact with NPC during Edmund’s Arrow world event.

Couldn’t defeat the boss in Binding Fate due to them spawning underground.

“New Avenge Quest” celebration repeatedly appeared on the screen when looting or interacting with objects near the avenge corpse without picking up the quest.

Unable to pick up Arc of Elan in the longhouse.

“Exploration Area” did not disappear when tracking another quest.

Discovery Tour: Viking Age – Quest objective didn’t update in A Barter for Peace.

River Raids – Removed fish to balance ration availability.

Wrath of the Druids – Unable to interact with the letter in Flann Sinna’s tent during Courting the Kings quest.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gameplay

Battle Cry didn’t affect alpha animals during fights.

Missing vibration or haptic feedback on PS5 after version 1.3.2.

Level 2 Axe Fury did not receive intended ability modifiers.

Numerous NPC behavior issues.

Weapon perks not activating correctly or activating outside of their intended conditions.

Numerous clipping issues.

Some 1H swords could cost more to upgrade than others.

Animals didn’t go into the stunning stance emptying their defense bar with melee attacks.

Fish could be seen teleporting when fishing under certain conditions.

Helmets could still be displayed during some cutscenes, even when not intended.

Eivor was unable to perform a forward roll when jumping from a height using M&K.

Players can now toggle the walk/run state during auto movement.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla UI/HUD

Numerous Menu Narration issues.

Numerous UI/HUD issues.

Constant New Quest alert since Title Update 1.3.1.

Discovery Tour: Viking Age – The Playtime in Discovery Tour is displayed as 0hrs in-game menu.

Discovery Tour: Viking Age – Discovery Sites and Behind the Scenes pop-up is present during the intro cinematic in Seaworthy.

Level scaling options did not show the correct values for the River Raid section in the quest log.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Graphics, Animation, and Audio

Numerous graphics, texture, animation, or lighting issues.

Numerous Colorblind mode issues.

Improvements to some raven textures.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla World

Instances of misplaced or floating objects or textures.

Instances where Eivor, NPCs, or the longship would get stuck.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Performance and Stability

Improved performance and stability

