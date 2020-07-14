Assassin's Creed Valhalla: PC System Requirements 

The release date of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the 12th major installment in the Assassin's Creed franchise, is just around the corner. Its gameplay was recently premiered during Ubisoft's Forward event that took place on July 12, 2020.

Even though many upcoming games were showcased during the event, Assassin's Creed Valhalla became the centre of attraction. Ubisoft revealed all the necessary details about the game. The developers showcased how the game's skill tree decides the gameplay approach.

The game, without a doubt, looks phenomenal. However, this is Ubisoft we are talking about. Hence, you can expect some significant graphics downgrade in the actual game, or maybe not.

It is no news that video games are getting much more demanding with time. They have high device requirements and hence lag on devices that don't fulfil them.

In this article, we predict the System Requirements of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

PC Predicted System Requirements of Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Minimum System Requirements

OS: Win 10 64

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD FX-8320

Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 380 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB

VRAM: 4GB

System Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 80 GB Hard drive space

DirectX 11 Compatible Graphics Card

Recommended System Requirements

OS: Win 10 64

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K 4-Core 4.0GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1600

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070/GTX 1650/GTX 1660 or above

VRAM: 6GB

System Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 80 GB Hard drive space

My rig benchmarks: Assassin's Creed Valhalla

As you can see above, these are the scores of my working laptop. It has a Core i5 9300H 4 cores processor and a GTX 1660 ti 6 GB DDR6 with 16 GB of Ram. It is an average laptop that is eligible to run Assassin's Creed Valhalla on pretty decent settings.

You can run the game on Ultra Settings with 60 FPS if you have a CPU that has at least four cores and a good GPU-AMD RX 580 / RTX 2060 or above.