Assassin's Creed Valhalla planned 2021 DLC: Release date, features, and more

It is safe to say that Assassin's Creed Valhalla surpassed expectations and then some.

The game has become one of the series' most successful titles to date. Ubisoft took a massive creative risk with the franchise post Syndicate and decided to evolve the series into an open-world RPG.

The result was Assassin's Creed: Origins, which was received quite well by fans and has gone on to become a fan-favorite. The formula was polished further with the release of Odyssey, and it looked like Ubisoft had finally cracked the code on how to develop a quality open-world RPG.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla took the foundations laid by the previous two games and built upon them to an even greater extent. The game perfectly balanced the new RPG stylings with the series' root in stealth and combat to a much better degree than its predecessors.

However, Ubisoft is not yet done with Eivor's story, as there is plenty of new content planned for the game in the coming months.

Details about Assassin's Creed Valhalla's planned 2021 DLC

Image via Ubisoft

During the launch of Valhalla, Ubisoft laid out its plans for post-launch content and details of the Season Pass. Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be receiving two massive expansions in the form of The Wrath of The Druids and The Seige of Paris.

Expansion 1: The Wrath of The Druids

The first of the expansions, the Wrath of The Druids, sees Eivor travel to Ireland and battle a mysterious cult known as the Children of Danu. As Eivor, the player will form alliances with Gaelic rulers and forge a future for the Raven Clan in Irish lands.

The expansion looks like it will draw from many horror elements and make for an extremely fascinating open-world adventure.

Expansion 2: The Seige of Paris

One of the most historic moments in the Vikings' history, Assassin's Creed Valhalla puts Eivor right in the middle of another historical battle of attrition. The Danish invaders must now lay siege to Paris and form alliances within the walls of Francia.

This opens up a lot of possibilities, and players are undoubtedly excited to explore Assassin's Creed returning to France, albeit in an altogether different way.

Season 1 content Details

Season 1 content has already begun to drop in Assassin's Creed Valhalla with the Yule Festival in Ravensthorpe. However, more content will follow in February.

New Settlement Area: Players will now be able to grow another settlement outside of Ravensthorpe.

Players will now be able to grow another settlement outside of Ravensthorpe. Yule Festival : A traditional Viking Festival that players can experience in their settlement. (Available only till Jan 7)

: A traditional Viking Festival that players can experience in their settlement. (Available only till Jan 7) River Raids: This builds upon Assassin's Creed Valhalla's fantastic Raid mechanics and provide a completely overhauled and more challenging experience. (Release date: February)

This builds upon Assassin's Creed Valhalla's fantastic Raid mechanics and provide a completely overhauled and more challenging experience. (Release date: February) Ranks for Jomsiviking: Players can now level up their lieutenant and gain XP. This is a great addition, as Jomsiviking are all currently on level footing and cost an equal amount across the board. (February)

Players can now level up their lieutenant and gain XP. This is a great addition, as Jomsiviking are all currently on level footing and cost an equal amount across the board. (February) New Skills, Abilities, Weapons, and Gears: Season 1 will include all of these and cosmetic items.

Season 2 is expected to drop in March 2021 and will bring even more content to the game.