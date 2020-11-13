Assassin's Creed Valhalla's "Anti-Christian" review receives massive backlash online

Rock Paper Shotgun posted a review of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that has received widespread criticism online.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the 12th major instalment and the 23nd overall game of the Assassin’s Creed series. The title was released on November 10th, 2020, and has been well-received by fans and critics alike.

However, a review posted by Rock Paper Shotgun, seemed to suggest that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has various "anti-Christian elements." According to people, the review seemed to over-emphasize the presence of religion in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, while a particular statement was perceived as highly offensive as well.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla review branded 'anti-religious'

As you can see below, the Assassin's Creed Valhalla review was posted on 9th November, with a rather inflammatory statement. The suggestion was that people look forward to a game which allows them to hurt people of a particular religion.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla review: "I think running towards an abbey yelling "KILL CHRIST! AND BURN HIS HOUSE DOWN!" is the energy a lot of people want right now." - https://t.co/4JhLN9Fl5c pic.twitter.com/dqblMGvopL — Rock Paper Shotgun (@rockpapershot) November 9, 2020

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is not the first game that has a historical context, as previous iterations of the series also has it, only with respect to a different religion. In this way, Rock Paper Shotgun was accused of "over-focussing" on a particular aspect of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Now try to do the same for islam and Mohammed. You kill tonnes of "saracens" in the first game, that's cool as heck, right? — Thimmie Berg (@ThimmieBerg) November 9, 2020

as a Christian I don’t plan to behead anyone over this

I wish the religion of peace felt the same way — Stan (@Violet2489) November 9, 2020

Furthermore, the mere thought that violence against a particular community is in some way a "welcome suggestion" was condemned by hundreds of people online.

Advertisement

7000 Christians are killed for their faith each year, including 3 Catholics in France only two weeks ago.



How do you possibly think this kind of language is acceptable? pic.twitter.com/UUmX1R7huA — Stephen Wigmore (@stephen_wigmore) November 11, 2020

The issue was even talked about by Jeremy “TheQuartering” Habley, who was of the opinion that the review attempted to sensationalize a non-existing issue and add a religion-based twist to Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Further, Habley said that the review did not give gamers an in-depth look into the game itself, and termed it a “bad piece of journalism”. On the other hand, users on Twitter successfully "ratioed" the review, while some delved into the history of the matter.

Advertisement

Ratio that shit, mofuckkaaaa — PinkInvictus (@CaesarPink) November 11, 2020

As you can see, people attempted to shed light on the historical context involved in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and said that the idea that the game has "anti-religious" content does not even play out.

Lol, once the vikings actually learned about He Whose house they had burned down in Lindisfarne, they converted pretty quickly. In other words, a lot of ppl may want that energy, but by and large the vikings wouldn't be among them 🤣 (see R. Ferguson's The Hammer and the Cross) — Dustyovsky (@DustinLLovell) November 10, 2020

Others called the review an attack on Christianity, and appeared genuinely offended.

You want to reckon with the Church's history? Fine. "The energy a lot of people want right now" is an indiscriminate attack on *all modern* Christians, regardless of their actions or politics, not just right-wing Evangelicals. — ⑈ MΘLLY RINGZΞRØ ⑈ (@SisterSilicon) November 9, 2020

Overall, the Assassin's Creed Valhalla review left a bad taste in most peoples’ mouths, and was criticized by all corners of the internet.