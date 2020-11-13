Assassin's Creed Valhalla's "Anti-Christian" review receives massive backlash online

Rock Paper Shotgun posted a review of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that has received widespread criticism online.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the 12th major instalment and the 23nd overall game of the Assassin’s Creed series. The title was released on November 10th, 2020, and has been well-received by fans and critics alike.
However, a review posted by Rock Paper Shotgun, seemed to suggest that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has various "anti-Christian elements." According to people, the review seemed to over-emphasize the presence of religion in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, while a particular statement was perceived as highly offensive as well.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla review branded 'anti-religious'
As you can see below, the Assassin's Creed Valhalla review was posted on 9th November, with a rather inflammatory statement. The suggestion was that people look forward to a game which allows them to hurt people of a particular religion.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is not the first game that has a historical context, as previous iterations of the series also has it, only with respect to a different religion. In this way, Rock Paper Shotgun was accused of "over-focussing" on a particular aspect of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
Furthermore, the mere thought that violence against a particular community is in some way a "welcome suggestion" was condemned by hundreds of people online.
The issue was even talked about by Jeremy “TheQuartering” Habley, who was of the opinion that the review attempted to sensationalize a non-existing issue and add a religion-based twist to Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
Further, Habley said that the review did not give gamers an in-depth look into the game itself, and termed it a “bad piece of journalism”. On the other hand, users on Twitter successfully "ratioed" the review, while some delved into the history of the matter.
As you can see, people attempted to shed light on the historical context involved in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and said that the idea that the game has "anti-religious" content does not even play out.
Others called the review an attack on Christianity, and appeared genuinely offended.
Overall, the Assassin's Creed Valhalla review left a bad taste in most peoples’ mouths, and was criticized by all corners of the internet.Published 13 Nov 2020, 01:39 IST