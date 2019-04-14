×
Assassins Creed Odyssey: The Best of Spartans

Ishu
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
5   //    14 Apr 2019, 01:39 IST

Assassins Creed Odyssey
Assassins Creed Odyssey

The newest addition in the famous Assassin's Creed series by Ubisoft is not something to be ignored. The Assassin's Creed Odyssey takes a different take and focuses towards head-on combat fights while keeping its iconic element, Stealth.

It combines all the features from previous games ship movements from the black flag, multiple protagonists from Origins, complex but easy to understand maps from Syndicate. It starts at the onset of the Peloponnesian war, which is a decades-long war over dominance of Ancient Greece. Odyssey is the undeniable winner in the category of Naval Warfare. For Odyssey, you have to create at least a 60-hour bent in your schedule.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Odyssey still follows some paths created by Origins like the freestyle attacks and more open world paths. The most used weapons include swords, daggers, maces, spears and staves. You can either be the use and throw type or play more to upgrade your favourite weapon to your current level. The Protagonist progresses by acquiring skills from three different skill trees which include Warrior, Hunter and Assassin. There are tons of customisable and fun crafts to learn like the Sparta kick. It allows you to land a satisfying kick and blast the enemy off the cliff.

The game provides you with an option in every choice giving it a little touch of Bandersnatch. Odyssey sometimes feels a little repetitive sometimes when you have to cross half of the country to catch a bandit. Character development is also weak; family talks feel like daily soaps.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Assassin's Creed Odyssey

The best parts lie in the ocean; there's a reason they have half of their map filled with water. You would have seen their iconic statue by now, well there are missions regarding that too. Boss missions are hard but not worth the prize they offer. Odyssey shines in head to head combat and brutal deaths.

The Verdict - Odyssey is all about choices, combat and stealth. The people you let live, wrong actions at wrong places, non-reversible dialogues. Even after all the flaws, we cannot deny the fact that its a masterpiece on par with the Witcher 3 and Skyrim.

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Ishu
CONTRIBUTOR
Creative, Academic and technical writer
