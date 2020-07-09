Assault rifles vs SMG: Which is the best weapon category?

PUBG Mobile is probably the most played mobile battle royale game available out there. The game is based on an unreal engine and has similar gameplay to its popular PC version, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. Similar to its PC version, the game offers a variety of weapon categories to fight for survival on the battlegrounds.

Amidst all of the available weapons, Assault rifles and SMGs are the most famous ones and are widely used by the players. Sometimes though, players make a small mistake by choosing the wrong weapon which costs them their life in the game.

The players need to choose the right weapon that can help them improve their skills in an effective manner. To pick between AR and SMG, here's a detailed comparison of both the weapon categories followed by an analysis that explains which weapon can be used in different situations.

Assault Rifle (AR) vs Sub Machine Gun (SMG): Which is the best?

Before looking at the comparison, let's take a few common examples of both the weapon categories. The Assault rifles category includes the M416, AKM, Scar-L, Groza, etc. On the other hand, weapons like UMP 45, UZI, and Thompson come under the SMG category.

Now let's take a look at the detailed comparison with different factors.

#1 Damage

In the damage section, everyone is aware of the fact that Assault Rifles deal more damage than the SMGs. Due to the high damage, players mostly prefer using Assault rifles like AKM and Groza to remain a step ahead of the enemy in terms of damage. Assault rifles are the preferred choice when a higher damage is the main criterion.

Winner: Assault rifles

#2 Fire Rate

According to PUBG Fandom wiki, SMGs are small handheld short to medium range weapons with a high rate of fire. As the definition describes itself, SMGs provide a way better firing rate than Assault rifles. While engaging in short-range fights or rushing into the enemy's house, SMGs undoubtedly offer a higher rate of fire, which is hugely beneficial for players.

Winner: SMG

#3 Recoil

Recoil is one of the most important factors that need to be considered before using any weapon in PUBG Mobile. SMG weapons generally have low recoil and offer a straightforward recoil pattern to the user. On the other hand, the Assault rifles come with high recoil and this also affects the aim of a player.

If you compare a UMP 45 with an M416, the UMP 45 has a score of 37, whilst the M416 has a score of 31 (higher score gives low recoil). Thus, beginners are advised to use SMG weapons to improve their gun handling skills.

Winner: SMG

#4 Range

The range of the weapon is described as the maximum effective range from which the weapon can be fired consistently and cause damage to the enemies. There's no doubt that Assault rifles work far better in long-range fights and also provide higher damage than SMGs. The single firing mode of the Assault rifles allows players to fire rapidly with more accuracy. Furthermore, the bullets of Assault rifles travel at a higher velocity rate compared to SMGs.

Winner: Assault rifles

Conclusion

Selecting between both of them is probably a hard choice as the situation you find yourself in usually dictates your choice. However, from this comparison, one can conclude that you should always prefer SMGs in a close-range fight. When the damage is of topmost priority, Assault rifles are the right choice.