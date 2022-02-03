Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5): release date, size, and more

Assetto Corsa Competizione, the official GT World Challenge game, is on its way to the PlayStation 5 on February 24, 2022. PlayStation Game Size has revealed more information about the download size of the game.

The download size for Version 01.007.006 is currently said to be 12.944GB, which is a reasonable size for a game. There is other information that has come to light about what players can expect from the upcoming racing release.

Free upgrade if player owns the PlayStation 4 version of Assetto Corsa Competizione

The download size of 12.944 GB for Assetto Corsa Competizione needs to be taken with a grain of salt, because this could be inaccurate, or could even change in the coming weeks. The February 24, 2022 release date has been confirmed. However, there is other information that console owners may want to know.

Great news for fans of the title, as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One releases of the game will provide a free upgrade for both console owners. The ninth-generation release of the Assetto Corsa franchise is on its way to the PlayStation 5.

If that wasn’t enough, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One save files and DLC will all transfer over, so fans of the racing game can pick up exactly where they left off, with all the power of the new console.

PlayStation 5 owners of the game will receive a feature that will not arrive on PC. Already available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions, PlayStation 5 users will also get the ability to host private lobbies, which reportedly will not appear on PC. The private lobbies will be free, and the Day One Edition will come with the 2020 GT World Challenge Pack DLC.

The game will add the Ferrari 488 Evo, Mercedes-AMG Evo, the Imola circuit, and Pirelli DHE tire model, alongside 2020 official liveries. However, this does not come with the free upgrade for PlayStation 5 owners.

Assetto Corsa Competizione is the most current GT racing title and is coming to PlayStation 5 on February 24, 2022. The 12.944 GB game size is the most recent estimate, but time will tell how accurate it is.

Edited by Saman