Assetto Corsa EVO: Potential fixes for controller not working error on PC

The Assetto Corsa franchise has gained a lot of popularity ever since the release of Assetto Corsa Competizione back in 2019. Now, continuing the legacy is 505 Games' latest title Assetto Corsa EVO. Released just a short while back, despite featuring stunning visuals and amazing driving mechanics, the game comes with a lot of glitches and bugs. An issue you might face while playing the game via Steam is that your controller might not be able to connect properly.

Unfortunately, since the game was released just a few days back, the issue has yet to be addressed by the developers. With that in mind, we have compiled a short and easy guide on how to fix these issues and enjoy Assetto Corsa EVO to the fullest.

Note: The fixes mentioned in this article are all workarounds and may not work for everyone. However, they are worth trying until we receive an official update/patch to fix this issue from 505 Games.

Potentially fixing the controller issue in Assetto Corsa EVO

1) Restart Steam

Restarting Steam often solves the issue (Image via 505 Games)

The first step if you are facing issues connecting your controller is to simply restart Steam. More than often, this simple trick can solve such issues. If the issue persists, restart your PC as well.

If this does not help, follow the below-mentioned tips to address this problem.

2) Try enabling/disabling Steam Input

In some cases, Steam Input is off by default. Simply turning it on will enable your controller. To do this, follow these steps:

Launch the Steam application on your PC.

Click on Steam on the top left of the app’s UI.

on the top left of the app’s UI. Under Steam, head to the Controller settings.

settings. Scroll down and locate the Steam Input option.

option. Disable Steam Input by unchecking the box in front of the option.

If Steam input was disabled by default, try enabling it to check if the problem persists.

3) Update your drivers

There is a possibility your controller's drivers are not up-to-date. Using outdated drivers can often lead to connectivity problems. Not to mention, PC gamers often tend to skip this part.

To ensure you are using the latest drivers, or to update your drivers if not done already, you will need to install one of these two software — Xbox Accessories App for Xbox controllers, and PlayStation DualSense Firmware Updater app.

If you are still facing connectivity issues with your controller while playing Assetto Corsa EVO, there is nothing left to do apart from waiting for an official patch from 505 Games.

