Astral Chain: All you need to know about gameplay details and storyline

Astral Chain is an action-adventure title in development by the critically acclaimed Japanese studio called Platinum Games. Even though the studio's logo is enough to make one's eyes water for this upcoming highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive title, there are still many things one need to know to actually have a concrete idea about what Astral Chain is all about.

Fortunately, Nintendo recently released a nine-minute long action trailer for the game, describing its various mechanics and gameplay features.

If you haven't watched it yet, here are all the gameplay and story details that were revealed which will make you ooze for this game in excitement even more.

#6 Enemy

In the semi-open world of Astral Chain, alien beings called Chimeraas have evaded the Neo-Tokyo region of the Earth from Astral Plain and are polluting the city's population with something called "red matter" and hence, pulling them into a wormhole.

#5 Player Character

Players can portray the role of a male or a female Neuron agent whose job is to protect the world from an unsustainable apocalypse. If one choses to play as the female Neuron agent, then the male counterpart will serve as an NPC twin of the same.

#4 Legions

Just like other Platinum games titles like the critically acclaimed Nier Automata or Metal Gear Rising Revengeance, Astral Chain's biggest focus remains its combat.

What makes it different from other games is the addition of living weapons called 'Legions'.

Legions can be summoned during battles to fight alongside the player character and hence provide aid in the combat. Different types of legions have different abilities that can prove beneficial according to the situation.

Players can swap between Legions in real-time also which makes combat more strategical and fun. Also one should note that Legions can only fight alongside the players for a certain amount of time. When the gauge gets empty, the Legion vanishes.

