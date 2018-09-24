Astralis wins FACEIT Major London 2018

Agnibesh Bandyopadhyay FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 210 // 24 Sep 2018, 01:44 IST

The FACEIT Major Champions - Astralis

The FACEIT Major, 2018, which was the thirteenth edition of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive major championship was won by Danish side Astralis.

Astralis took down Natus Vincere to win the FACEIT London 2018 Major. The Danish side has dominated the entire tournament and has now etched their name in history. Astralis becomes the 3rd team ever to win multiple Majors after Fanatic and the current MiBR team.

This will be Astralis' 2nd Major after winning E-League Atlanta 2017 Major. The Danes have truly cemented this as the Astralis-Era. They dominated the entire tournament dropping only 2 maps throughout the entire tournament. Their final record stands at 12-2.

Astralis began the tournament at the New Challengers stage where they qualified with a record of 3-1 after dropping one map against Ninjas in Pyjamas 26-28. They again had a 3-1 record in the New Legends stage after dropping a map to Liquid, again on overtime 15-19.

They steamrolled past Faze Clan in the quarter-finals after beating them 2-0 (16-14 on Mirage and 16-12 on Inferno). Their next opponent was Team Liquid in the semifinals. But Astralis dominated them as well beating them 2-0(16-8 on Nuke and 16-7 on Mirage).

The Grand Finals: Astralis vs Na'Vi

The series started out on Astralis' pick Nuke. Na'Vi started on the front foot as they took the first 3 rounds. But in trademark fashion, Astralis came back and took 9 rounds in a row. Navi managed the next round but Astralis closed the half taking the last 3 rounds ending the half 11-4. The second half went back and forth and Astralis eventually closed the map 16-6.

On Na'Vi's pick of Overpass, Astralis started strong taking the first 4 in a row. Na'Vi bounced back and the two traded rounds to finish the half 9-6 in favour of Astralis. Astralis absolutely dominated the beginning of the second half winning the first 5 rounds to make it 14-6.

Na'Vi mounted a small comeback to make it 14-9 but Astralis halted them then and there. They took the next 2 rounds to win the Major 16-9.

Congratulations to Device, Dupreeh, Xyp9x, Glaive, Magisk and Zonic. You guys are absolute Legends.