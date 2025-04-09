  • home icon
  • Astro Bot wins Best Game at BAFTA Games Awards, sparking heated debate among gamers

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Apr 09, 2025 01:14 GMT
Astro Bot won multiple awards at BAFTA Games Awards 2025 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Astro Bot won multiple awards at BAFTA Games Awards 2025 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The 21st BAFTA Games Awards just wrapped up, and Astro Bot, a Sony PlayStation 5 exclusive, was named Best Game at the event. This 3-D platformer gained a lot of popularity following its release in 2024, with many considering it one of the best Sony-exclusive titles ever.

However, despite Astro Bot winning multiple awards since its release, some players believe it received undue hype and attention. As news of Sony's title winning Best Game emerged, fans began debating whether it was deserved.

User @nlangan wrote on X:

"Ugh. Quickly becoming one of the most overrated game of all time. It's right up there with The Last of Us and Mario 64 right now. All solid 7-8/10 games that people care way too much about."
@Cpt_Oreo4 also had similar sentiments, posting:

On the other hand, some users expressed support for the title. @notConnorD69 wrote:

"So so skeptical once I heard it was winning tons of awards but a full play through and platinum later, it’s everything I could’ve asked for."

Astro Bot is often compared to Mario games due to their similar elements. For this reason, many Nintendo users dismiss it as a knockoff. Challenging this perspective, @TrayfromtheRich posted:

"I’m genuinely surprised by how much better this game is compared to every other Mario game."

Acknowledging that the title was indeed worth their time, @pickyourownnose remarked:

"Deserved; easily the most fun I had with a game in

@Xyz_lm10_sc30 wrote:

"Deserved hopefully it steers Sony away from live services."

Astro Bot won a total of 5 awards at BAFTA Games Awards

Astro Bot proved to be a major success for Sony in 2024. The game not only featured fun quests and exciting gameplay but also paid homage to many classic Sony titles through Easter eggs.

In addition to winning Best Game, the title secured four other awards at the 2025 BAFTA Games Awards, including:

  • Animation
  • Audio Achievement
  • Family Game
  • Game Design

What are your thoughts on this subject? Let us know in the comments.

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

