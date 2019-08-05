×
"At Entity Gaming, we take things slow and steady, because after all, that is how we won the race before and will win it again" Luciano

Mayank Vora
ANALYST
Exclusive
9   //    05 Aug 2019, 13:54 IST

Sandro
Sandro "Luciano" Aguinaldoo

Entity Gaming claimed the Omen by HP ESL India Premiership Summer Season 2019 Dota 2 title by defeating Reckoning Esports in the finals. Soon after the win, the team was back in the Fall Season Masters League as they look to defend their title.

Sandro "Luciano" Aguinaldo is Entity Gaming's offlaner. From Manila, he brings international experience and expertise to our team. Sportskeeda got an opportunity to speak with Entity Gaming's offlaner:

Q) Signify clutched all three DotA titles last year, how was it like to break that streak with your victory at the ESL India Premiership Summer season finale?

We intended on defeating Signify on stage but Reckoning stole our thunder. Still, I guess we have the win in Phase 2 to act as consolation. 

Q) What is the team's schedule right now?

We get up around 9 and freshen up till 9:30. From there till 11, we play solo MMR because it is important to stay focused and have our mindset in the game before we scrim after. We eat at 1 and then get back to scrims till 5. From 5 to 6 we take a break and chill in the streets of Mumbai. I've begun developing a taste for pani puris because of that. Then, we practice until 9, eat, and sleep. 

Q) Being the defending champions, is there any pressure to perform at the fall season?

While there is some pressure, we are taking it easy and understand that pressure can also be our downfall. At Entity Gaming, we take things slow and steady, because after all, that is how we won the race before and will win it again. 

Q) We are seeing many international teams at the premiership this time, what has it been like facing them?

Getting global exposure is always a good thing since we understand the different playstyles that are prevalent across South-East Asia. 

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News.

Tags:
ESL India Premiership Entity Gaming Sandro Aguinaldo Dota 2 Masters League 2019
