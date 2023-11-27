Atelier Resleriana: Release window, how to pre-register, and more

The collaborative efforts of Koei Tecmo Games and Akatsuki Games have brought Atelier Resleriana: The Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator to the global audience after an initial success with the beta version.

This RPG provides a captivating narrative, exquisite world-building, and detailed character expression. The story is curated by the skilled Takahiro, who is also known for his involvement in various manga and anime projects.

The game boasts a total size of 2.72 GB in the beta version. The global version of the name is expected to be of similar size. In this article, we provide the potential release date and how to pre-register for the game.

Atelier Resleriana: The Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator release window and steps to pre-register

Release window of Atelier Resleriana

The official release date is still unconfirmed; however, there are speculations of an early 2024 launch, and enthusiasts can look forward to the potential debut of "Atelier Resleriana" on the Apple App Store around January 31, 2024, based on suggestions from the store.

Steps to pre-register for the game

To promote the game, the developer has opened the doors for pre-registration, allowing enthusiasts to secure their spot in the virtual alchemical adventure. Interested parties can follow these simple steps:

Navigate to the official pre-registration page: https://t.co/VD7KlYFraG

Create an account on the provided Steam platform and proceed to sign in.

Locate the Add to Wishlist button on that game page and click to complete the pre-registration process.

As players immerse themselves in the rich world of Atelier Resleriana, they can anticipate a harmonious blend of storytelling, alchemical wonders, and strategic gameplay.

Gameplay

In the game, Valeria, the amnesiac protagonist, awoke three years ago with only the knowledge of combat. Teaming up with her partner Heidi, a fellow runaway, they both work as adventurers. Flock also keeps a watchful eye on Lanze, a former sailor turned drunkard.

In the same world, Resna, a fledgling alchemist, takes on the role of the game's initial protagonist. Her goal is to reintroduce the forgotten art of alchemy to the world. Alongside her on this journey are her best friend and beastgirl knight, Isana, the self-proclaimed "handsome adventurer" Roman, and Resna's alchemy teacher, Saskia.

Players will venture into the wilderness, gathering materials for alchemical synthesis, engaging in combat encounters, and creating items through synthesis.

With the promise of a profound narrative and the allure of unexplored alchemical mysteries, "Atelier Resleriana" is poised to be a standout addition to the RPG genre.

As the release date approaches, the gaming community awaits with bated breath, eager to embark on a journey of forgotten alchemy and liberate the polar night within this captivating virtual realm.