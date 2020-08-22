Athena Gaming’s PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

PUBG Mobile is currently one of the leading battle royale games in the world and has gained a lot of popularity in a short span of time. This unprecedented growth has resulted in the rise of online content creation centred around the famous battle royale game.

ATHENA Gaming, popularly known by his in-game alias Serioton, is a famous PUBG Mobile content creator. In this article, we look at his PUBG Mobile ID, Stats, K/D ratio and more.

Athena Gaming’s PUBG Mobile ID

Athena Gaming’s PUBG Mobile ID is 694984807, and his IGN is Serioton.

Athena Gaming’s Stats

His stats in squads (Asia)

In the present season, Athena Gaming has played squad 387 matches in the Asia server and has won 55 of them, with a win rate of 14.21%. He has also finished in the top ten 172 times and has so far notched 2496 kills at a fantastic K/D ratio of 6.45.

His stats in squads (KRJP)

Advertisement

Athena Gaming has also played 93 games in the KRJP server and has won 40 of them. This roughly translates to a jaw-dropping K/D ratio of 43.01%. He has also racked 707 kills at an astonishing K/D ratio of 7.60.

His tiers in the ongoing season (Asia)

His tiers in the ongoing season (KRJP)

Athena Gaming’s device and settings

Athena Gaming uses an iPad Pro 10.5 to play PUBG Mobile. Here are his sensitivity settings:

Camera

3rd Person No Scope: 100

1st Person No Scope: 88

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 53

2x Scope: 44

3x Scope: 18

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 10

6x Scope: 7

8x CQBSS Scope: 5

ADS Sensitivity

3rd Person No Scope: 100

1st Person No Scope: 88

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 53

2x Scope: 44

3x Scope: 18

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 13

6x Scope: 10

8x CQBSS Scope: 8

Gyroscope

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 40

2x Scope: 39

3x Scope: 18

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 6

6x Scope: 2

8x CQBSS Scope: 2

Athena Gaming’s YouTube channel

Athena Gaming started making content on YouTube around six years ago. He initially made content on Modern Combat 5 and Critical Ops but switched to PUBG Mobile upon its release. He currently has over 1.9 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, with over 131 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel. He also streams on Twitch.

Athena Gaming’s Social Media

Athena Gaming is active on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Click here to be redirected to his Instagram account.

Click here to be redirected to his Twitter account.