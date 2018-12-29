Atlas: Long-awaited Pirate MMO is off to a very rocky start

The heavily anticipated pirate based MMO, Atlas has not been off to a great start. It is only the second week of release and the game has been facing consistent issues with unstable servers and lots of lag issues. The game has not been well optimized, with players with high tier PC rigs complaining about the optimization.

Players have also accused the game of being a blatant reskin of the game "Ark: Survival Evolved". It's UI mechanics, gameplay, as well as the menu screen, are extremely obviously similar to Ark.

The game's food system has also been criticized by players. According to /u/Doom721 from this post, you need to take Vitamins A, B, C and D in order to survive. But if you eat too many of the same Vitamin type, the players can die. There are so many different ways to easily die, it's almost as if the balance is a joke!

You can die by punching trees, you can die by the insanely overpowered wildlife and you can die by spawning in the middle of the water because you lagged too much. But it's also the developer's reputation that is causing anger among fans. A sister company of Grapeshot, who released Ark: Survival Evolved, was known to release a paid DLC to fix their bugs while still in early access. Players are afraid Grapeshot will do the same thing and upset their player base.

Developers Grapeshot have already released a patch to address a majority of these issues. It is worth noting that the game is still in Early Access and the developers plan to keep it that way for the next two years or so, before the official release. The game is still teething right now, so it's too early to have a strong opinion on the game.