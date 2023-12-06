Avatar Frontiers of Pandora release time for all regions, how to pre-load, editions, and more

Esports & Gaming
By Suryadeepto Sengupta
Modified Dec 06, 2023 12:15 GMT
Avatar Frontiers of Pandora release time
Avatar Frontiers of Pandora release time (Image via Ubisoft)

The launch of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is getting closer. This first-person RPG developed by Massive Entertainment lets players assume the role of a Na'vi by taking them to the fantasy world of James Camron's masterpiece. Set between the events of the first and second Avatar movies, the game ties in with the planet of Pandora.

Set to release on December 7, 2023, let's look at the release times for all regions.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora release time for all regions

On PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora release time is 12 AM local time on December 7, 2023. However, it varies for PC. The game's release time on all platforms is as follows.

Release date and time for all regions (Image via Ubisoft)
Release date and time for all regions (Image via Ubisoft)
TimezonePS5Xbox Series X|SPC
Los Angeles12 AM PST (Dec 7)12 AM PST (Dec 7)9 PM PST (Dec 6)
Mexico City12 AM CST (Dec 7)12 AM CST (Dec 7)11 PM CST (Dec 6)
New York12 AM EST (Dec 7)12 AM EST (Dec 7)12 AM EST (Dec 7)
Montreal12 AM EST (Dec 7)12 AM EST (Dec 7)12 AM EST (Dec 7)
Sao Paulo12 AM BRT (Dec 7)12 AM BRT (Dec 7)2 AM BRT (Dec 7)
London12 AM GMT (Dec 7)12 AM GMT (Dec 7)11 PM GMT (Dec 6)
Paris12 AM CET (Dec 7)12 AM CET (Dec 7)12 AM CET (Dec 7)
Malmo12 AM CET (Dec 7)12 AM CET (Dec 7)12 AM CET (Dec 7)
Kyiv12 AM EET (Dec 7)12 AM EET (Dec 7)1 AM EET (Dec 7)
Johannesburg12 AM SAST (Dec 7)12 AM SAST (Dec 7)1 AM SAST (Dec 7)
Abu Dhabi12 AM GST (Dec 7)12 AM GST (Dec 7)3 AM GST (Dec 7)
Delhi12 AM IST (Dec 7)12 AM IST (Dec 7)12 AM IST (Dec 7)
Shanghai12 AM CST (Dec 7)12 AM CST (Dec 7)9 PM CST (Dec 6)
Seoul12 AM KST (Dec 7)12 AM KST (Dec 7)10 AM KST (Dec 6)
Tokyo12 AM JST (Dec 7)12 AM JST (Dec 7)10 PM JST (Dec 6)
Sydney12 AM AEDT (Dec 7)12 AM AEDT (Dec 7)12 AM AEDT (Dec 7)

How to pre-load Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

The game is already available for pre-load on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store. Here's how to load on all platforms:

PS5 / Xbox Series X|S / PC (Ubisoft Connect / Epic Games Store)

  • After purchasing the game, head over to your library.
  • Find the game in your library, and you will see an option to pre-load it.
  • Select the option to start pre-loading. The game will start downloading right away.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Standard vs Ultimate Edition

The game is available in three editions: Standard, Gold, and Ultimate. The contents of each edition are as follows.

Standard, Gold, and Ultimate Editions (Image via Ubisoft)
Standard, Gold, and Ultimate Editions (Image via Ubisoft)

Standard Edition

  • Base Game
  • Pre-Order Bonus*

Gold Edition

  • Base Game
  • Pre-Order Bonus*
  • Season Pass

Ultimate Edition

  • Base Game
  • Pre-Order Bonus*
  • Season Pass
  • Ultimate Pack
  • Digital Art Book

The Pre-order Bonus consists of the Child of Two Worlds Pack, which includes a character cosmetic set and a weapon skin. The pack will be only available if you pre-order the game.

The Season Pass consists of Story Pack #1: The Sky Breaker, Story Pack #2: Secrets of the Spires, Bonus Quest: Familiar Echoes, and Resistance Bundle. The Season Pass is included with only the Gold and the Ultimate Editions.

The Ultimate Pack consists of The Sarentu Heritage Cosmetic Pack and The Sarentu Hunter Equipment Pack, which are only cosmetic items and don't include any new gameplay or story features.

Considering the Ultimate Pack and Digital Artbook don't add anything extra to the game, you would be better off with the Standard or the Gold Editions unless you're highly invested in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

