Avatar Frontiers of Pandora release time for all regions, how to pre-load, editions, and more

The launch of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is getting closer. This first-person RPG developed by Massive Entertainment lets players assume the role of a Na'vi by taking them to the fantasy world of James Camron's masterpiece. Set between the events of the first and second Avatar movies, the game ties in with the planet of Pandora.

Set to release on December 7, 2023, let's look at the release times for all regions.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora release time for all regions

On PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora release time is 12 AM local time on December 7, 2023. However, it varies for PC. The game's release time on all platforms is as follows.

Release date and time for all regions (Image via Ubisoft)

Timezone PS5 Xbox Series X|S PC Los Angeles 12 AM PST (Dec 7) 12 AM PST (Dec 7) 9 PM PST (Dec 6) Mexico City 12 AM CST (Dec 7) 12 AM CST (Dec 7) 11 PM CST (Dec 6) New York 12 AM EST (Dec 7) 12 AM EST (Dec 7) 12 AM EST (Dec 7) Montreal 12 AM EST (Dec 7) 12 AM EST (Dec 7) 12 AM EST (Dec 7) Sao Paulo 12 AM BRT (Dec 7) 12 AM BRT (Dec 7) 2 AM BRT (Dec 7) London 12 AM GMT (Dec 7) 12 AM GMT (Dec 7) 11 PM GMT (Dec 6) Paris 12 AM CET (Dec 7) 12 AM CET (Dec 7) 12 AM CET (Dec 7) Malmo 12 AM CET (Dec 7) 12 AM CET (Dec 7) 12 AM CET (Dec 7) Kyiv 12 AM EET (Dec 7) 12 AM EET (Dec 7) 1 AM EET (Dec 7) Johannesburg 12 AM SAST (Dec 7) 12 AM SAST (Dec 7) 1 AM SAST (Dec 7) Abu Dhabi 12 AM GST (Dec 7) 12 AM GST (Dec 7) 3 AM GST (Dec 7) Delhi 12 AM IST (Dec 7) 12 AM IST (Dec 7) 12 AM IST (Dec 7) Shanghai 12 AM CST (Dec 7) 12 AM CST (Dec 7) 9 PM CST (Dec 6) Seoul 12 AM KST (Dec 7) 12 AM KST (Dec 7) 10 AM KST (Dec 6) Tokyo 12 AM JST (Dec 7) 12 AM JST (Dec 7) 10 PM JST (Dec 6) Sydney 12 AM AEDT (Dec 7) 12 AM AEDT (Dec 7) 12 AM AEDT (Dec 7)

How to pre-load Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

The game is already available for pre-load on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store. Here's how to load on all platforms:

PS5 / Xbox Series X|S / PC (Ubisoft Connect / Epic Games Store)

After purchasing the game, head over to your library.

Find the game in your library, and you will see an option to pre-load it.

Select the option to start pre-loading. The game will start downloading right away.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Standard vs Ultimate Edition

The game is available in three editions: Standard, Gold, and Ultimate. The contents of each edition are as follows.

Standard, Gold, and Ultimate Editions (Image via Ubisoft)

Standard Edition

Base Game

Pre-Order Bonus*

Gold Edition

Base Game

Pre-Order Bonus*

Season Pass

Ultimate Edition

Base Game

Pre-Order Bonus*

Season Pass

Ultimate Pack

Digital Art Book

The Pre-order Bonus consists of the Child of Two Worlds Pack, which includes a character cosmetic set and a weapon skin. The pack will be only available if you pre-order the game.

The Season Pass consists of Story Pack #1: The Sky Breaker, Story Pack #2: Secrets of the Spires, Bonus Quest: Familiar Echoes, and Resistance Bundle. The Season Pass is included with only the Gold and the Ultimate Editions.

The Ultimate Pack consists of The Sarentu Heritage Cosmetic Pack and The Sarentu Hunter Equipment Pack, which are only cosmetic items and don't include any new gameplay or story features.

Considering the Ultimate Pack and Digital Artbook don't add anything extra to the game, you would be better off with the Standard or the Gold Editions unless you're highly invested in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.