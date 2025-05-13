  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "Average resinless behaviour": Genshin Impact fans react as player recreates Mona Lisa using characters

"Average resinless behaviour": Genshin Impact fans react as player recreates Mona Lisa using characters

By Virat Fumakia
Modified May 13, 2025 12:22 GMT
genshin impact players create mona lisa
Chinese Genshin Impact players recreate Mona Lisa using character sprites (Image via u/Extra_Welcome2403/Reddit || Wiki)

Many artists have tried to recreate the Mona Lisa with their own twists, and most recently, some Genshin Impact players from China made their version of the iconic painting using nothing but character sprites from the game.

Ad

On May 13, 2025, Redditor Extra_Welcome2403 shared footage on r/Genshin_Impact showcasing a rendition of Mona Lisa created using nothing but characters from the game. The artists copied 10,000 sprites of several characters with different color schemes to recreate Leonardo Da Vinci's masterpiece.

The artists have used characters with a green color scheme, like Nahida, Xianyun, and Baizhu, to paint the background of the painting. For the face, they used characters like Xilonen and Paimon. Fans can even spot Keqing and Raiden Shogun in Mona Lisa's dress.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Chinese players use 10,000 Genshin Impact characters to recreate the Mona Lisa. byu/Extra_Welcome2403 inGenshin_Impact
Ad

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The post has garnered a lot of praise from the community and some funny reactions. chicks3854 commented the following on the post, suggesting this is the kind of thing players do when they run out of Resin:

"Average resinless behaviour"

GGG100 poited out, pointed out that this iteration of the Mona Lisa doesn't even include either Mona or Lisa from the game:

"I don’t see Mona and Lisa anywhere."
Ad

Many expressed a lot of appreciation for the artwork as well on the post, with TheEdelBernal commenting,

"I'm speechless, this is some next level dedication."

Tenken10 remarked that the creators of the artwork get an A+ for creativity:

"A+ for creativity lol"

Not the first time Chinese Genshin Impact players recreated art with characters

A CN genshin player made Starry Night using Genshin characters (credit 陈校长67 on Bilibili) byu/Substantial_Fan_9582 inGenshin_Impact
Ad

This isn't the first time Chinese players recreated art using characters from Genshin Impact. They previously made their iteration of Vincent Van Gogh's The Starry Night in the same manner. They used characters like Neuvillette, Ororon, and Ganyu for the different shades of blues; for the black areas, they opted for Zhongli and Alhaitham. As for the sun, Aether's hair seemed to be the preferred choice.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

About the author
Virat Fumakia

Virat Fumakia

Virat is a Sportskeeda Esports and Gaming journalist specializing in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. During his first nine months with the company, he garnered over 2 million views with under 300 articles, showcasing the value his expertise brings.

As a passionate fan of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Virat stays updated with the latest information from official and unofficial sources. By carefully selecting the sources and meticulously reviewing the information, he ensures his readers have access to the most accurate news. His love for Genshin Impact is such that he could readily dive into the game physically and explore its open-world map if given the chance.

Virat’s interest in gaming began at a very young age with Pokemon Crystal on the Game Boy Advanced and he continued immersing himself further in the world of role-playing games, a genre he still adores. For nostalgic reasons, he still plays Pokemon games and frequently indulges in various mobile titles such as Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links, Pokemon GO, and Clash Royale.

In his leisure time, Virat finds pleasure in watching anime and reading manga. He also enjoys watching Dkayed’s videos, which have helped him learn a lot about Yu-Gi-Oh. Additionally, he is an avid sports enthusiast who enjoys staying active and engaging in various sporting activities.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Virat Fumakia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications