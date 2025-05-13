"Average resinless behaviour": Genshin Impact fans react as player recreates Mona Lisa using characters

Many artists have tried to recreate the Mona Lisa with their own twists, and most recently, some Genshin Impact players from China made their version of the iconic painting using nothing but character sprites from the game.

Ad

On May 13, 2025, Redditor Extra_Welcome2403 shared footage on r/Genshin_Impact showcasing a rendition of Mona Lisa created using nothing but characters from the game. The artists copied 10,000 sprites of several characters with different color schemes to recreate Leonardo Da Vinci's masterpiece.

The artists have used characters with a green color scheme, like Nahida, Xianyun, and Baizhu, to paint the background of the painting. For the face, they used characters like Xilonen and Paimon. Fans can even spot Keqing and Raiden Shogun in Mona Lisa's dress.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The post has garnered a lot of praise from the community and some funny reactions. chicks3854 commented the following on the post, suggesting this is the kind of thing players do when they run out of Resin:

"Average resinless behaviour"

GGG100 poited out, pointed out that this iteration of the Mona Lisa doesn't even include either Mona or Lisa from the game:

"I don’t see Mona and Lisa anywhere."

Ad

Many expressed a lot of appreciation for the artwork as well on the post, with TheEdelBernal commenting,

"I'm speechless, this is some next level dedication."

Tenken10 remarked that the creators of the artwork get an A+ for creativity:

"A+ for creativity lol"

Not the first time Chinese Genshin Impact players recreated art with characters

Ad

This isn't the first time Chinese players recreated art using characters from Genshin Impact. They previously made their iteration of Vincent Van Gogh's The Starry Night in the same manner. They used characters like Neuvillette, Ororon, and Ganyu for the different shades of blues; for the black areas, they opted for Zhongli and Alhaitham. As for the sun, Aether's hair seemed to be the preferred choice.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Virat Fumakia Virat is a Sportskeeda Esports and Gaming journalist specializing in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. During his first nine months with the company, he garnered over 2 million views with under 300 articles, showcasing the value his expertise brings.



As a passionate fan of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Virat stays updated with the latest information from official and unofficial sources. By carefully selecting the sources and meticulously reviewing the information, he ensures his readers have access to the most accurate news. His love for Genshin Impact is such that he could readily dive into the game physically and explore its open-world map if given the chance.



Virat’s interest in gaming began at a very young age with Pokemon Crystal on the Game Boy Advanced and he continued immersing himself further in the world of role-playing games, a genre he still adores. For nostalgic reasons, he still plays Pokemon games and frequently indulges in various mobile titles such as Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links, Pokemon GO, and Clash Royale.



In his leisure time, Virat finds pleasure in watching anime and reading manga. He also enjoys watching Dkayed’s videos, which have helped him learn a lot about Yu-Gi-Oh. Additionally, he is an avid sports enthusiast who enjoys staying active and engaging in various sporting activities. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.