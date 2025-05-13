"Average resinless behaviour": Genshin Impact fans react as player recreates Mona Lisa using characters

Many artists have tried to recreate the Mona Lisa with their own twists, and most recently, some Genshin Impact players from China made their version of the iconic painting using nothing but character sprites from the game.
On May 13, 2025, Redditor Extra_Welcome2403 shared footage on r/Genshin_Impact showcasing a rendition of Mona Lisa created using nothing but characters from the game. The artists copied 10,000 sprites of several characters with different color schemes to recreate Leonardo Da Vinci's masterpiece.
The artists have used characters with a green color scheme, like Nahida, Xianyun, and Baizhu, to paint the background of the painting. For the face, they used characters like Xilonen and Paimon. Fans can even spot Keqing and Raiden Shogun in Mona Lisa's dress.
The post has garnered a lot of praise from the community and some funny reactions. chicks3854 commented the following on the post, suggesting this is the kind of thing players do when they run out of Resin:
"Average resinless behaviour"
GGG100 poited out, pointed out that this iteration of the Mona Lisa doesn't even include either Mona or Lisa from the game:
"I don’t see Mona and Lisa anywhere."
Many expressed a lot of appreciation for the artwork as well on the post, with TheEdelBernal commenting,
"I'm speechless, this is some next level dedication."
Tenken10 remarked that the creators of the artwork get an A+ for creativity:
"A+ for creativity lol"
Not the first time Chinese Genshin Impact players recreated art with characters
This isn't the first time Chinese players recreated art using characters from Genshin Impact. They previously made their iteration of Vincent Van Gogh's The Starry Night in the same manner. They used characters like Neuvillette, Ororon, and Ganyu for the different shades of blues; for the black areas, they opted for Zhongli and Alhaitham. As for the sun, Aether's hair seemed to be the preferred choice.
