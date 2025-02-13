Avowed: A Lady Never Tells quest guide

Avowed offers tons of side quests for players to complete, one of which is A Lady Never Tells. This takes place in Paradis, so players need to at least have made their way to the huge city as a result of the An Untimely End main story quest. A Lady Never Tells can be found in the Pearl District of Paradis, specifically, at The Mermaid’s Den. There doesn’t appear to be any prerequisites, other than being able to freely move around Paradis.

One of the nice things about Avowed, is that it allows you to explore and solve problems how you wish – A Lady Never Tells is no exception. There are at least two ways to complete this quest. In this guide, we explain how we dealt with it. Your experience/decisions may vary.

Note: This guide features spoilers for the A Lady Never Tells sidequest.

How to complete A Lady Never Tells in Avowed

Once you’re ready, head into the Pearl District, as seen in the image below, and speak with the shop owner to begin the A Lady Never Tells sidequest in Avowed. A local gang, The Sparrowhawks, have claimed not only this region of the town as their own, but have also stolen something valuable from Giuliana, proprietress of The Mermaid’s Den.

Left: Where the quest starts. Right: Where you head to find the Warehouse (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

After some small talk with Giuliana, agree to help her, and she’ll inform you that her supplies are likely down by the docks in one of the warehouses. Leave her shop and use Fast Travel to teleport to Claviger’s Landing. You should almost assuredly have it, as it’s the first fast travel node in Dawnshore.

You’ll see the warehouse almost immediately upon spawning there, giving you your next choice for A Lady Never Tells in Avowed. You’ll see three members of The Sparrowhawks lounging by a large doorway. If you go up to the door, you will realize you need either a warehouse key or three lockpicks.

We had to go the route of violence - but it was far more fun (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

I only had two on me at the time, and I assumed they’d still want to scrap anyway, so I interacted with their leader, Jago the Sea Wolf. I tried most of the conversation pieces, such as “Not even if I ask nicely?” and “You’re not much of a diplomat, are you?”. When I saw the conversation was going nowhere, I chose to instead go with “[Attack] I’m taking Giuliana’s shipment. Out of my way.”

All three enemies will immediately attack you. They must be defeated in order to progress A Lady Never Tells in Avowed. Jago has two one-handed weapons and will likely try to swipe at you.

Cover them in frost and zap them until they turn into ash - easy fight (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The easiest solution is AOE magic, especially if you have a Tome of Greater Elements. Cast the AOE ice spell, which will almost certainly freeze the two lackeys and Jago. Then overwhelm him with wand blasts, and he’ll drop in no time.

Jago’s lackeys aren’t especially strong and can be taken down with a few shots. In fact, one of the lackeys exploded before I could even see their weapon – the other had an arquebus. Claim your rewards, including the Warehouse Key, and open the door when you’re ready. Note that there are no penalties for violence.

Here's your official quest objective (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

You’ll find the box with Giuliana’s Shipment inside to your immediate left. There’s also another chest you can loot if you wish to. For me, it contained the following items, although its contents may vary:

Copper Skeyt (37)

Vessel Flesh

Pelt

Iron Chunk

It's a simple jump to claim more rewards (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

You can also do some further exploring before turning in A Lady Never Tells in Avowed. If you take the ladder upwards inside this warehouse, you can climb along the walls. You’ll find a lockbox nearby after jumping across to a platform, as seen above. During my playthrough, it had the following items:

Copper Skeyt (29)

Pelt

Iron Chunk

Primal Wind

When you’re ready, head back to The Mermaid’s Den in Avowed. However, before you can go too far, Nell Ten-Fingers of The Sparrowhawks will interrupt you, pointing out that she heard Jago was dead. If you reply “I hope so. I’m the one who did it,” she’ll show her appreciation and let you move on.

Now that you've returned her shipment, it's mission accomplished (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

You can also ask Giuliana why she’s smuggling in “contraceptive herbs,” although I chose to remain silent and let her keep it a secret. Your rewards are 300 Copper Skeyt, the Night-Mistress’ Favor Unique Trinket, and 653 XP. The unique trinket offers “Slowly regenerate Essence while close to a Companion,” which can be massive in a difficult fight.

Avowed releases on February 18, 2025 on Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.

