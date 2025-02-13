Avowed Captain Henqua's Spoils Treasure Map guide

Captain Henqua's Spoils is one of three Treasure Maps found in Dawnshore, the first playable region in Avowed. The map itself is well-hidden atop the Lighthouse in Claviger's landing, locked behind some amount of platforming. Once you do get it, though, it does not point you to the location directly. Instead, you're supposed to figure it out by yourself from the sketch, similar to the scarce Treasure Maps in Skyrim.

While it's great fun to explore the Living Lands to deduce the location, this guide is here for you if you want to cut to the chase. Captain Henqua's Spoils is arguably the easiest one to find among the treasures of Dawnshore, but it's always possible to miss what's hiding in plain sight.

Captain Henqua's Spoils Treasure Map location in Avowed

He scouted for too long (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

Captain Henqua's Spoils Treasure Map itself is looted from a skeleton found while scaling the Lighthouse west of Claviger's Landing in Avowed. Strictly speaking, the map itself is not necessary in order to find the treasure.

However, you'll need to scale the tower anyway to acquire one of the pieces needed to restore the Woedica Totem in Dawnshore, as well as a unique pair of boots found on the top of the Lighthouse.

Where to find Captain Henqua's Spoils Treasure in Avowed

This is the broken Pargrun Wall (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

As the Treasure Map indicates, Captain Henqua's Spoils are found to the north of Ivona's Threshold, under the bridge across the stream. From the Ivona's Theshold Party Camp, follow the highway up north till you hit the broken old Pargrun Wall. Take the path to the right from the beacon (beware of an Xaurip group on the hill).

Dive into the cold water to discover the colder passage (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

Follow the wall till you hit the stream, then take note of the spot that the Treasure Map pin-points. You'll have to dive into the river, and then find an underwater cavern near the western bank here. This will lead to a cave with a purple chest and a unique shield, Wind and Wave.

The chest contains:

7x Golden Scelling (84 Coin)

2x Softwood Branch

1x Iron Chunk

1x Pelt

1x Beetle Shell

Meanwhile, Wind and Wave has the following passives:

Minor Passive - Lesser Quickness: 10% more Movement Speed

Minor Passive - Lesser Freeze-Proofed: +20% Resistance to Frost Accumulation

