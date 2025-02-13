Avowed: Complete Cooking Guide

Cooking is an activity that's easy to miss in Avowed, but provides great dividends if you invest into it. You can pick up all sorts of fruits, vegetables, and other forms of raw produce, as well as complete dishes by exploring the world. Cooking's main purpose here is to restore Health and Essence (Mana), the two main resources of combat. However, you don't need to solely rely on scavenged food, as cooking can give you everything you need.

In this guide, we'll go over how to cook in Avowed, what you can cook, and why you should.

How to start cooking in Avowed

Interact with the rusty spiton (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

When you are camping in Avowed, you can find a cooking stand that Kai will almost always stand next to. This is not just a prop item. You can interact with it anytime you're camping, and this takes you directly to the cooking menu.

There's no method of cooking outside the camp in Avowed that we're aware of.

What do you need to cook food?

Cooking requires raw ingredients that you can either forage from around the world, or buy from various reagent vendors. The very first vendor of this type is Lynna (who also sells you the Intimidating Feline Codpiece Treasure Map), who can be found in the market booths next to the Claviger's Landing piers. There are numerous other food item vendors like this, e.g. a fisherman in The Catch.

Generally, all food items will be categorized under one of the following types:

Prepared Food (not used in further cooking)

Cooked/Raw Fish

Cooked/Raw Meat

Produce - Fruit

Produce - Graine & Fillers

Produce - Vegetable

Alcohol

Mushroom

Animal Products (i.e. Milk, Egg, and so on)

Spoiled Food

Food items, whether raw or prepared, are weightless in Avowed. All sorts of food are therefore worth collecting and hoarding in your inventory, including spoiled food, which is used in making alcoholic beverages.

Some food items require some specific ingredients, while other complex cooking recipes will let you select different items under a broad category. There's no quality tiers between these ingredients; a stew made with apples is the same as that made with cabbages.

All cooking recipes in Avowed

There's no prerequisite to cooking in Avowed, other than the necessity of the indicated ingredients in each recipe. The exception is a few super-recipes that require upgrades in the the Survivalist perk (Ranger ability tree).

Note that food does not regenerate health as fast as potions during combat.

All Pure Health Regeneration Food in Avowed

Item Recipe Effects Perk Bleathorn Cheese Wedge x 6 Bleathorn Cheese Wheel 10 Health (x6) None Bleathorn Cheese Wheel Raw Bleathorn Milk 70 Health None Cooked Alabasker Raw Alabasker 20 Health None Cooked Crested Turbot Raw Crested Turbot 70 Health None Cooked Lashwing x4 Raw Lashwing 70 Health x4 None Cooked Rabbit Bits Raw Rabbit Bits 40 Health None Cured Bovigrand Loin Raw Bovigrand Loin 150 Health None Cured Rusksnout Loin Raw Rusksnout Loin 150 Health None Mari Crudia x8 Vegetable, 2x Raw/Cooked Fish 30 Health (x8) None Salted Trout Raw Trout 70 Health None Taar Loaf x5 Florian Rice 15 Health (x5) None Basted Beast x2 3x Cooked Meat, Health Potion 750 Health (x2) Survivalist II

All Pure Essence Regeneration Food in Avowed

Item Recipe Effects Perk All's-Leaf-Tea Mushroom, Fruit, Vegetable 150 Essence, +20% Max Essence None Arrack Fruit, Vegetable 100 Essence None Pepper x5 Bunch of Peppers 5 Essence None Enutanik Pickles x3 Vegetable, Vegetable/Fruit, Rotten Food 500 Essence (x3) Survivalist II

All Hybrid (Health + Essence) Regeneration Food in Avowed

Item Recipe Effects Perk Mariner's Porridge Cooked Fish/Raw Animal Product, Vegtable/Grain 70 Health, 70 Essence None Spiced Beetle Sausage Beelte Jerky, Cooked/Raw Meat, Cooked/Raw Meat/Vegetable/Fruit/Rotten Fruit 50 Health, 50 Essence None Spiced Rusksnout Sausage Cured Rusksnout Roast/Loin, Cooked/Raw Meat, Cooked/Raw Meat/Vegetable/Fruit/Rotten Fruit 50 Health, 50 Essence None Stew Cooked Meat, Vegetable, Cooked Meat/Cooked Fish/Animal Product 70 Health, 70 Essence None Fondue x2 Animal Product, Alcoholic Drink, Cooked Meat or Produce 200 Health, 200 Essence (x2) Survivalist II Pargrunen Pemican x2 Cooked Meat, Fruit 250 Health, 250 Essence (x2) Survivalist II Savory Skewer x3 Cooked Meat, Fruit 100 Health, 100 Essence (x3) Survivalist II

All Food items that Grants Unique Buffs in Avowed

Item Recipe Effects Perk Pargrun Ale x2 Grain/Filler, Vegetable, Rotten Food +20% Max Health None Beetle Pie Beetle Jerky/Spiced Beetle Sausage, Grain/Filler, Vegetable +2 Might, +10% Damage None Darkest Rauatian Chocolate Cookie 2x Grain/Filler, Honey/Fruit +1 Perception, +1 Dexterity, +10% Movement Speed None Fine Aedyran Mead Honey, Rotten Food +2 Perception, +10% Max Essence None Florian Rice Wine Floriance Rice, Rotten Food +20% Max Stamina None Fruitful Wine 3x Fruit, Rotten Food +2 Constitution, +5% Damage Reduction None Grog x2 Alcoholic Drink, Fruit Explained below None Ivory Spinner and Sporeling Fire Pot x3 Spider Leg, Dank Spores/Wild Mushroom Cap, Krakenhorn, Hunt's Hair, Vegetable/Grain Twice as fast Health and Essence regeneration from food None Murkbrew 3x Mushroom +2 Intellect, +10% Max Essence None Paradisian Trout Pie Salted/Raw Trout, Vegetable, Grain/Filler +1 Intellect, +1 Resolve, +10% Max Essence None Saucco Springberries, Vegetable, Rotten Food +1 Might, +1 Constitution None Tani Cream x2 Palm Stone, Raw Bleathorn Milk +2 Dexterity, +5% Max Stamina None Wild Mushroom Stew Wild Mushroom Cap, 2x Mushroom OR Mushroom + Vegetable +2 Resolve, +5% Max Stamina None Aperitif x3 3x Alcoholic Drink Greatly increases regeneration rate for 5 seconds Survivalist III Charming Libation x2 2x Alcoholic Drink, Essence Potion +6 to all Attributes while in conversations Survivalist III Mulled Musketeer Alcoholic Drink, Mushroom, Fruit +40% Action and Reload Speed Survivalist III Strangebrew x3 2x Monster Part, Health Potion, Rotten Food Revives downed companions, Resets Second Wind Survivalist III The Black Broth Raw/Cooked Meat, Raw/Cooked Fish, Monster Part, Essence Potion +5% Critical Chance, +50% Critical Damage, +10% Attack Speed, +25% Stun Survivalist III Wizard's Mind Bomb Mushroom, Essence Potion, Rotten Food Grimoire Spells have 25% decreased Essence cost and 25% shortened Cooldown Survivalist III

The two food items that need to be highlighted further are curants to dispel various effects. Grog is the most potent one in this regard. It cures all Accumulations (Elemental, Poison, Bleed), and also restores health based on how much of the Accumulation was remaining. Additionally, Grog grants +70% Resistance towards all Accumulations temporarily.

Springberries can also cure Poison and Bleed Accumulation, but do not have the other bonus effects of Grog.

Note that this is not an exhaustive compendium of all consumables. There is, for example, consumables like Fresh Water (grants 25% movement speed) that grant you meaningful buffs but cannot be cooked.

What's the best healing food to cook in the early game of Avowed?

Lashwig is my main dig (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

If you don't want to chug potions, there's no easy way to regenerate health in the first few hours of Avowed, other than fast-traveling to a camp. You are mostly stuck to the food you've picked up along the way. However, you can indeed do some cooking to get cheap regeneration.

The most cost-effective is Cooked Lashwing, as each Lashwing can give you four portions, worth 70 health each. You can get a bunch of Lashwing from fish racks in Dawnshore, as well as from the fisherman merchant at The Catch.

Stay tuned for more Avowed news and guides on Sportskeeda.

