Avowed: Complete Cooking Guide

Cooking is an activity that's easy to miss in Avowed, but provides great dividends if you invest into it. You can pick up all sorts of fruits, vegetables, and other forms of raw produce, as well as complete dishes by exploring the world. Cooking's main purpose here is to restore Health and Essence (Mana), the two main resources of combat. However, you don't need to solely rely on scavenged food, as cooking can give you everything you need.
In this guide, we'll go over how to cook in Avowed, what you can cook, and why you should.
How to start cooking in Avowed
When you are camping in Avowed, you can find a cooking stand that Kai will almost always stand next to. This is not just a prop item. You can interact with it anytime you're camping, and this takes you directly to the cooking menu.
There's no method of cooking outside the camp in Avowed that we're aware of.
What do you need to cook food?
Cooking requires raw ingredients that you can either forage from around the world, or buy from various reagent vendors. The very first vendor of this type is Lynna (who also sells you the Intimidating Feline Codpiece Treasure Map), who can be found in the market booths next to the Claviger's Landing piers. There are numerous other food item vendors like this, e.g. a fisherman in The Catch.
Generally, all food items will be categorized under one of the following types:
- Prepared Food (not used in further cooking)
- Cooked/Raw Fish
- Cooked/Raw Meat
- Produce - Fruit
- Produce - Graine & Fillers
- Produce - Vegetable
- Alcohol
- Mushroom
- Animal Products (i.e. Milk, Egg, and so on)
- Spoiled Food
Food items, whether raw or prepared, are weightless in Avowed. All sorts of food are therefore worth collecting and hoarding in your inventory, including spoiled food, which is used in making alcoholic beverages.
Some food items require some specific ingredients, while other complex cooking recipes will let you select different items under a broad category. There's no quality tiers between these ingredients; a stew made with apples is the same as that made with cabbages.
All cooking recipes in Avowed
There's no prerequisite to cooking in Avowed, other than the necessity of the indicated ingredients in each recipe. The exception is a few super-recipes that require upgrades in the the Survivalist perk (Ranger ability tree).
Note that food does not regenerate health as fast as potions during combat.
All Pure Health Regeneration Food in Avowed
All Pure Essence Regeneration Food in Avowed
All Hybrid (Health + Essence) Regeneration Food in Avowed
All Food items that Grants Unique Buffs in Avowed
The two food items that need to be highlighted further are curants to dispel various effects. Grog is the most potent one in this regard. It cures all Accumulations (Elemental, Poison, Bleed), and also restores health based on how much of the Accumulation was remaining. Additionally, Grog grants +70% Resistance towards all Accumulations temporarily.
Springberries can also cure Poison and Bleed Accumulation, but do not have the other bonus effects of Grog.
Note that this is not an exhaustive compendium of all consumables. There is, for example, consumables like Fresh Water (grants 25% movement speed) that grant you meaningful buffs but cannot be cooked.
What's the best healing food to cook in the early game of Avowed?
If you don't want to chug potions, there's no easy way to regenerate health in the first few hours of Avowed, other than fast-traveling to a camp. You are mostly stuck to the food you've picked up along the way. However, you can indeed do some cooking to get cheap regeneration.
The most cost-effective is Cooked Lashwing, as each Lashwing can give you four portions, worth 70 health each. You can get a bunch of Lashwing from fish racks in Dawnshore, as well as from the fisherman merchant at The Catch.
