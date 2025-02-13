Avowed: Complete Cooking Guide

By Sambit Pal
Modified Feb 13, 2025 18:00 GMT
avowed cooking guide
The Envoy can learn the culinary ropes fast (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Cooking is an activity that's easy to miss in Avowed, but provides great dividends if you invest into it. You can pick up all sorts of fruits, vegetables, and other forms of raw produce, as well as complete dishes by exploring the world. Cooking's main purpose here is to restore Health and Essence (Mana), the two main resources of combat. However, you don't need to solely rely on scavenged food, as cooking can give you everything you need.

In this guide, we'll go over how to cook in Avowed, what you can cook, and why you should.

How to start cooking in Avowed

Interact with the rusty spiton (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)
When you are camping in Avowed, you can find a cooking stand that Kai will almost always stand next to. This is not just a prop item. You can interact with it anytime you're camping, and this takes you directly to the cooking menu.

also-read-trending Trending

There's no method of cooking outside the camp in Avowed that we're aware of.

What do you need to cook food?

Cooking requires raw ingredients that you can either forage from around the world, or buy from various reagent vendors. The very first vendor of this type is Lynna (who also sells you the Intimidating Feline Codpiece Treasure Map), who can be found in the market booths next to the Claviger's Landing piers. There are numerous other food item vendors like this, e.g. a fisherman in The Catch.

Generally, all food items will be categorized under one of the following types:

  • Prepared Food (not used in further cooking)
  • Cooked/Raw Fish
  • Cooked/Raw Meat
  • Produce - Fruit
  • Produce - Graine & Fillers
  • Produce - Vegetable
  • Alcohol
  • Mushroom
  • Animal Products (i.e. Milk, Egg, and so on)
  • Spoiled Food

Food items, whether raw or prepared, are weightless in Avowed. All sorts of food are therefore worth collecting and hoarding in your inventory, including spoiled food, which is used in making alcoholic beverages.

Some food items require some specific ingredients, while other complex cooking recipes will let you select different items under a broad category. There's no quality tiers between these ingredients; a stew made with apples is the same as that made with cabbages.

All cooking recipes in Avowed

There's no prerequisite to cooking in Avowed, other than the necessity of the indicated ingredients in each recipe. The exception is a few super-recipes that require upgrades in the the Survivalist perk (Ranger ability tree).

Note that food does not regenerate health as fast as potions during combat.

All Pure Health Regeneration Food in Avowed

ItemRecipeEffectsPerk
Bleathorn Cheese Wedge x 6Bleathorn Cheese Wheel10 Health (x6)None
Bleathorn Cheese WheelRaw Bleathorn Milk70 HealthNone
Cooked AlabaskerRaw Alabasker 20 HealthNone
Cooked Crested TurbotRaw Crested Turbot70 HealthNone
Cooked Lashwing x4Raw Lashwing70 Health x4None
Cooked Rabbit BitsRaw Rabbit Bits40 HealthNone
Cured Bovigrand LoinRaw Bovigrand Loin150 HealthNone
Cured Rusksnout LoinRaw Rusksnout Loin150 HealthNone
Mari Crudia x8Vegetable, 2x Raw/Cooked Fish30 Health (x8)None
Salted TroutRaw Trout70 HealthNone
Taar Loaf x5Florian Rice15 Health (x5)None
Basted Beast x23x Cooked Meat, Health Potion750 Health (x2)Survivalist II

All Pure Essence Regeneration Food in Avowed

ItemRecipeEffectsPerk
All's-Leaf-TeaMushroom, Fruit, Vegetable150 Essence, +20% Max EssenceNone
ArrackFruit, Vegetable100 EssenceNone
Pepper x5Bunch of Peppers5 EssenceNone
Enutanik Pickles x3Vegetable, Vegetable/Fruit, Rotten Food500 Essence (x3)Survivalist II

All Hybrid (Health + Essence) Regeneration Food in Avowed

ItemRecipeEffectsPerk
Mariner's PorridgeCooked Fish/Raw Animal Product, Vegtable/Grain70 Health, 70 EssenceNone
Spiced Beetle SausageBeelte Jerky, Cooked/Raw Meat, Cooked/Raw Meat/Vegetable/Fruit/Rotten Fruit50 Health, 50 EssenceNone
Spiced Rusksnout SausageCured Rusksnout Roast/Loin, Cooked/Raw Meat, Cooked/Raw Meat/Vegetable/Fruit/Rotten Fruit50 Health, 50 EssenceNone
StewCooked Meat, Vegetable, Cooked Meat/Cooked Fish/Animal Product70 Health, 70 EssenceNone
Fondue x2Animal Product, Alcoholic Drink, Cooked Meat or Produce200 Health, 200 Essence (x2)Survivalist II
Pargrunen Pemican x2Cooked Meat, Fruit250 Health, 250 Essence (x2)Survivalist II
Savory Skewer x3Cooked Meat, Fruit100 Health, 100 Essence (x3)Survivalist II

All Food items that Grants Unique Buffs in Avowed

ItemRecipeEffectsPerk
Pargrun Ale x2Grain/Filler, Vegetable, Rotten Food +20% Max HealthNone
Beetle PieBeetle Jerky/Spiced Beetle Sausage, Grain/Filler, Vegetable +2 Might, +10% DamageNone
Darkest Rauatian Chocolate Cookie2x Grain/Filler, Honey/Fruit +1 Perception, +1 Dexterity, +10% Movement SpeedNone
Fine Aedyran MeadHoney, Rotten Food +2 Perception, +10% Max EssenceNone
Florian Rice WineFloriance Rice, Rotten Food +20% Max StaminaNone
Fruitful Wine 3x Fruit, Rotten Food +2 Constitution, +5% Damage ReductionNone
Grog x2Alcoholic Drink, FruitExplained below None
Ivory Spinner and Sporeling Fire Pot x3Spider Leg, Dank Spores/Wild Mushroom Cap, Krakenhorn, Hunt's Hair, Vegetable/GrainTwice as fast Health and Essence regeneration from foodNone
Murkbrew3x Mushroom +2 Intellect, +10% Max EssenceNone
Paradisian Trout PieSalted/Raw Trout, Vegetable, Grain/Filler +1 Intellect, +1 Resolve, +10% Max EssenceNone
SauccoSpringberries, Vegetable, Rotten Food +1 Might, +1 ConstitutionNone
Tani Cream x2Palm Stone, Raw Bleathorn Milk +2 Dexterity, +5% Max StaminaNone
Wild Mushroom StewWild Mushroom Cap, 2x Mushroom OR Mushroom + Vegetable +2 Resolve, +5% Max StaminaNone
Aperitif x33x Alcoholic DrinkGreatly increases regeneration rate for 5 secondsSurvivalist III
Charming Libation x22x Alcoholic Drink, Essence Potion +6 to all Attributes while in conversationsSurvivalist III
Mulled MusketeerAlcoholic Drink, Mushroom, Fruit +40% Action and Reload SpeedSurvivalist III
Strangebrew x32x Monster Part, Health Potion, Rotten FoodRevives downed companions, Resets Second WindSurvivalist III
The Black Broth Raw/Cooked Meat, Raw/Cooked Fish, Monster Part, Essence Potion +5% Critical Chance, +50% Critical Damage, +10% Attack Speed, +25% StunSurvivalist III
Wizard's Mind BombMushroom, Essence Potion, Rotten FoodGrimoire Spells have 25% decreased Essence cost and 25% shortened CooldownSurvivalist III

The two food items that need to be highlighted further are curants to dispel various effects. Grog is the most potent one in this regard. It cures all Accumulations (Elemental, Poison, Bleed), and also restores health based on how much of the Accumulation was remaining. Additionally, Grog grants +70% Resistance towards all Accumulations temporarily.

Springberries can also cure Poison and Bleed Accumulation, but do not have the other bonus effects of Grog.

Note that this is not an exhaustive compendium of all consumables. There is, for example, consumables like Fresh Water (grants 25% movement speed) that grant you meaningful buffs but cannot be cooked.

What's the best healing food to cook in the early game of Avowed?

Lashwig is my main dig (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)
If you don't want to chug potions, there's no easy way to regenerate health in the first few hours of Avowed, other than fast-traveling to a camp. You are mostly stuck to the food you've picked up along the way. However, you can indeed do some cooking to get cheap regeneration.

The most cost-effective is Cooked Lashwing, as each Lashwing can give you four portions, worth 70 health each. You can get a bunch of Lashwing from fish racks in Dawnshore, as well as from the fisherman merchant at The Catch.

Stay tuned for more Avowed news and guides on Sportskeeda.

