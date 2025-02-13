All Fighter Skills in Avowed, explained

The Fighter class in Avowed is meant to be a face-tanking brawler, and most of the skills in this tree are meant to reinforce that. All of these can be unlocked with Ability points, provided you meet the player level requirements (the higher-rank upgrades have higher level requirements). There's no other prerequisite to it, so you can take these abilities regardless of background, stats, or weapons used.

In effect, only some of these are good enough to be functional in an Avowed build, depending on what type of character you want. With that said, here are all the available Skills on the Fighter tree in Avowed.

All Skills on the Fighter Tree in Avowed

Not all Fighter Skills are made equal

Level 1 Fighter Skills in Avowed

Charge - Dash forward into the fray, interrupting enemies, breaking blocks, and dealing damage and stun. Costs 20 Essence, 10s CD.

Charge can also break walls that are breakable, but this deals tremendous damage to you in the process.

Can shatter frozen enemies for bonus damage.

Charge gets stuck in terrain quite often, making it difficult to execute in many cases.

Rank 2: Increase the distance traveled by 100%.

Rank 3: Increase the stun dealt by 50%.

Armored Grace (Passive) - Reduce the Stamina Penalty from Medium and Heavy Armor. Does nothing with Light Armor.

Rank 1 Reduces by 15.

Rank 2 Reduces by 25 (total).

Rank 3 Reduces by 35 (total).

Shield Bash - Attacking while holding block with a shield performs a bash, interrupting enemies, pushing them back, and dealing stun. Costs 15 Essence, 40 Stamina, 3s CD.

Rank 2 increases stun dealt.

Rank 3 increases the knock-back distance.

Constant Recovery (Passive) - After taking damage, automatically recover 50% of the last amount of Health lost over 12 seconds.

Further damage taken during the 12-second period is not recovered.

DoT Accumulation effects render this Skill useless.

Rank 2 increases the effect to 75% recovery.

Rank 3 increases the effect to 100% recovery.

Toughness (Passive) - Increases your Maximum Health as a multiplicative bonus on top of base health.

Rank 1 increases by 20%.

Rank 2 increases by 35%.

Rank 3 increases by 45%.

Level 5 Fighter Skills in Avowed

Barbaric Shout - Interrupt enemies in an AoE, marking larger foes with damage vulnerability. All physical damage becomes uninterruptible, and deals much more Stun. Costs 40 Essence, 15s CD, 15s duration.

Rank 2 grants Temporary Health and Taunts all affected enemies.

Rank 3 increases duration by 10 seconds.

Bleeding Cuts (Passive) - Power attacks with one-handed axes and Greatswords deal Bleed Accumulation. Amount increases with further Ranks.

Iron Fists (Passive) - Upgrades unarmed attacks with more damage and higher quality.

Rank 1 - Fine

Rank 2 - Exceptional

Rank 3 - Superb

Rank 4 - Legendary

Devastating Criticals (Passive) - Critical hits with melee weapons deal higher damage with each Rank (30%/50%/60%).

Brawn (Passive) - Two-handed melee weapons deal higher damage with each rank (25%/40%/50%).

Level 10 Fighter Skills in Avowed

Power Jump (Passive) - Once every 20 seconds, you can press crouch while mid-air to slam into the ground and interrupt enemies.

Area of effect and Stun scales with the fall height.

Rank 2 upgrade also scales damage dealt with fall height, and makes you immune to fall damage when you Power Jump.

Costs 30 Essence by default, but Rank 3 upgrade removes this cost.

Unbreakable (Passive) - Decreases the Stamina cost while blocking by 30%/50%/60%. Stacks with parry efficiency modifiers.

Stunning Blows (Passive) - Power Attacks with maces and two-handed hammers deal 25%/40%/50% more stun.

Built to Destroy (Passive) - Destroying items restores a small amount of Health and Essence. Excess is converted into regeneration. You can break destructible walls with melee Power Attacks.

Level 15 Fighter Skills in Avowed

Into The Fray - Taunt an enemy and pull them into melee range. Costs 20 Essence, 20s CD.

Rank 2 increases range by 66%.

Rank 3 affects up to 3 enemies with the pull.

Reflect (Passive, Requires Unbeakable) - A perfectly-timed block reflects arrows and projectile back to attackers. Only works with a shield, or a wand with empty off-hand.

Retribution (Passive) - After taking damage from an enemy, your next attack in the next 5/8/10 seconds will deal 70%/100%/120% of the damage you received as bonus damage.

Level 20 Fighter Skills

Clear Out - Spin in a 360-degree whirlwind, attacking all enemies around you within melee range with your equipped weapons. Also works with ranged weapons. Costs 60 Essence, 30s CD.

You are uninterruptible during the animation.

Rank 2 and 3 unlocks a second and third consecutive spin.

Inspiring Triumph (Passive) - Killing enemies restores 10%/20% of your companions' health. At Rank 2, this also revives fallen companions automatically.

What are the best Fighter Skills to take in Avowed?

The Fighter Tree has some Skills that are universally good regardless of your build alignment in Avowed.

Taking two points in Toughness is a great substitute for pumping stat points into Constitution.

Barbaric Shout is also a great get-out-of-jail card as long as you also take the second Rank upgrade, and pair it up with a tool to reset aggro afterwards.

Iron Fist is a honorary mention, as it single-handedly (pun intended) enables a Monk build in Avowed.

Meanwhile, some of the Skills seem good on paper, but they're not worth it in practice.

Charge is one of these, as it gets stuck in random terrain bumps too often for its benefits to shine.

Constant Recovery is also another bait Skills that only works in situations where you would also survive without it.

Power Jump is in a similar spot, but it is situationally very fun to use.

