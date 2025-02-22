Avowed Fires in the Mine quest: Should you blow up the mines?

Avowed’s Fires in the Mine is one of the first side quests you’ll likely complete in the Shatterscarp region. You’ll be tasked with clearing some deadly spiders out of a nearby mine but also have to make a tough choice that could permanently ruin Aedyran relations in the Shatterscarp region. The real question is, “Should you blow up the mines in Shatterscarp?” At the end of this walkthrough, we’ll give you the options you have, and what we think the best choice is.

You can also find a Unique pair of gloves in the mines — Magran’s Force — which could be a solid Fighter build item since they reduce your Stamina cost on blocking. Fires in the Mine is an interesting side quest in Avowed, and here’s how to complete it.

Avowed Fires in the Mine quest walkthrough

Travel to the Mine Encampment

Speak with the Mining Officials and Darle the Gate Guard

Destroy the Spider Nests (2/2)

Encounter Darle/make your choice

Avowed’s Fires in the Mine quest begins almost immediately. Right when you arrive in Shatterscarp, you’ll see an injured Aedyran Soldier. Interacting with them will kick off this side quest, and you’ll have to get to the upper area, where the mine is located. You’ll see an elevator that leads there early on, but unfortunately, it doesn’t work. So you have to find another route.

1) Travel to the Mine Encampment

You'll find rocks to climb to the right of the waterfall (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

As you begin Fires in the Mine in Avowed, head east from the Eagle’s Reach Party Camp down the path right next to the Adra Waystone. You’ll see a waterfall before too long and a path that leads away from it. Right next to the Waterfall in the Ancient Lakebed area, you’ll see some climbable rocks dead ahead. Start climbing up until you reach a ladder.

Keep moving along this path, defeating any foes you might come across. After crossing the bridge, you’ll be in the encampment for the mine. Once you’re ready — after purchasing any items you need or resting — speak to the Mining officials.

2) Speak with the Mining Officials and Gate Guard

After a small chat, it's time to head into the mines! (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

This is simple enough. Speak to Seyon and Kada, and they will ask you to speak to Darle, the Gate Guard, and then clear out the two Spider Nests infesting the Sulfur Mines. Do note that apart from the nest, the mine has several dangerous enemies, so make sure you’re well-stocked and prepared first.

I did this as a Wizard, and it was relatively safe, thanks to the power of AOE magic. However, before you go in, head over to the elevator, and either shock the terminal or throw an electric item at it, so you can use it on your way out of this area.

3) Destroy the Spider Nests (2/2)

The combat starts almost immediately in this dungeon (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

The next step of Avowed’s Fires in the Mine quest is to head into the Sulfur Mine and destroy the Spider Nests. You’ll almost immediately start fighting Crystal Spiders, so it’s important to be prepared before walking into this little instanced area. There are some explosive barrels you can use right away, too.

Head forward, dropping down into the next area. Before you go on, there’s a little lockbox to your left, containing some Skeyt, White Steel Chunk, Staelgar Leather, and Primal Rock. Once you get to the next open area, you’ll have a few more Dreamthrall Crystal Eater Spiderlings to deal with.

Move on down the path and you’ll enter a vast, open chamber with some stone steps and other platforms. Go up the stairs to the left to find a burnable set of spider webs, with a backpack inside. It contains 28 Skeyt, Petrified Wood Branch, Common Wand, and White Steel Chunk x2. There’s also an elevator nearby that doesn’t work. Moving around it will trigger some more Spiderlings to appear.

Here is the first major objective for Avowed's Fires in the Mine (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

This is a huge pack, coming from where you are, and the ground below. In addition to the spiderlings, there’s a Dreamthrall Queen Crystal Eater, which is arguably far more powerful. She spawns after you defeat the rest of the spiderlings. The first objective of this portion of Avowed’s Fires in the Mine quest is high up on the wall — a cluster of spider eggs.

Use a throwable fire item, a fire spell, or Kai’s Firestarter ability to sort this one out. With this done, go up the path to your left, where you’ll find a burnable set of webs dead ahead. This may also aggro the spiderlings just beyond the hole in the wall to your left. If they show up, defeat them before looting.

In addition to an Essence Potion, there are lots of food to loot in here, so leave nothing behind. Follow the path, climb up the two ledges, and burn through the nearby webs to trigger more Dreamthrall Crystal Eater Spiderlings to spawn. There will be a path to your right, and that’s where the spiders are coming from.

It's time for another wave of spiders, and then to blow up some eggs! (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Defeat them, and head up the path with the mine tracks - don’t skip the Health Potion to your right, either before jumping across the chasm where the mine tracks have broken. You’ll also find another Essence Potion right as you enter the next area, so pick that up. Then, crawl through the path, and drop down into the next area, where the other Spider Nest is for Avowed’s Fires in the Mine.

Naturally, a swarm of spiderlings will show up, as well as Dreamthrall Crystal Eaters. However, you'll now have regular Dreamthralls, such as a Dreamthrall Rogue to fight, and a Dreamthrall Arquebusier. There’s also another Queen here, so take your time and fight your way through these waves of foes. Then, burn the eggs on the wall exactly like you did last time.

Don't forget this handy Unique! (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

From here, look to the right to find another passage and more spiders. Clear the spiders, and head forward to find a Sarcophagus, containing the Unique Magran’s Force gloves. Then, when you’re ready, go to the nearby elevator, and charge up the panel with an electrical ability or throwable. Take the elevator and head back towards the entrance, where Darle awaits.

4) Encounter Darle

We chose the route of violence and stopped Darle (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

When you get to Darle during Avowed's Fires in the Mine quest, you’ll find he’s rigging this entire mine to blow. He’s going to hope you understand and agree to go along with his plot — or at least, just let him do it without consequences.

If you deny him or reject his plan, you’ll have to fight him. He’s not very strong, but he does have a greatsword. Still, his attacks aren’t fast and you can easily defeat him. Do watch out for his AOE sword-swinging attack during this Avowed fight in the Fires in the Mine quest. Whether or not you choose to help is up to you — but deal with it, and leave.

Consequences of your Choices: Should you blow up the mines in Avowed’s Fires in the Mine quest?

When it comes to Avowed's Fires in the Mine quest, honesty is the best policy (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

If you Stop Darle, head outside of the mine and speak to Ilena and Kada. You can be honest about what he did, or you can lie. Ilena won’t be happy about the truth, but she’ll do what she can to prevent this from happening again, and everything goes well. You’ll gain 900 Skeyt and some exp. Lying will cause Kada to see through the deception, but she’ll still promise to solve the problem.

If you Support Darle and tell him “Very well. Do what you must”, he’ll blow up the mine as planned, so the locals can no longer farm sulfur. Once again, you can be honest, or lie. You can blame Darle, or you can blame it on the Spiders, but either way, Kada will kick the Aedyrans out, and the two sides will have ruined relationships. You do gain exp for this either way.

So which should you choose in Avowed's Fires in the Mine quest? We chose to stop Darle, and be honest that he planned to blow up the mine. You gain Skeyt and exp this way, and keep the peace in the area. If you’re chaotic and want to watch the Living Lands burn, you could just help him, but it doesn’t benefit the player in any tangible way.

