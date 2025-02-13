Avowed: How to find and defeat the Nacib Bounty

Nacib, the giant spider, is one of Avowed’s many bounty targets. You can start fighting and defeating bounty targets without ever actually finding the bounty board in Paradis. I found three different bounties before even finding my way to the bounty board or the NPC you turn in the quest items to. This NPC is found near the Eastern Paradis Gate Beacon in Southern Paradis.

These powerful enemies are scattered across the land, and reward you with currency and exp – not to mention the spoils from defeating these enemies. You can stumble upon Nacib’s lair for the bounty incredibly early in Avowed. Here’s what you need to know for this PC/Xbox Scrolls-like fight.

Note: This guide features minor spoilers for the Ruinous Cavern dungeon in Avowed.

Where to find the Nacib Bounty in Avowed

As you initially make your way to Paradis, it’s likely you’ll stumble upon Nacib’s lair and the bounty along the way in Avowed. On the western edge of the city's wall, you should see the Ruinous Cavern dungeon, as seen in the image below. We don’t recommend going through there unless you have some potions, essence potions, and a few levels on you.

You'll find Nacib down in this small dungeon (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

It’s a relatively short dungeon. Upon arriving here, it won’t be long before you find a treasure chest to open. For me, it contained the following items, though your experience may vary:

Silver Fenning (8)

Beetle Shell

Essence Potion

Iron Chunk (2)

Move forward down the only route you have available in Nacib’s lair. Instead of finding the large spider boss in Avowed, you’ll find a few Ivory Spinner Spiderlings. They aren’t a big threat – I primarily used magic, and with a few zaps of the wand, they were defeated. There were three in total, but there’s also a Paradisan Ladder herb to farm up here – this can be used to upgrade gear.

These spiderlings aren't a real threat, though they do come in numbers (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

You have two paths ahead of you now – the upper path leads to a skeleton with a pile of treasure on it. Though your rewards may be different again, here’s what this corpse in Avowed gave us:

Copper Skeyt (20)

Health Potion

Iron Chunk

Vessel Bone

Before you proceed, there are spiderwebs behind you that can be burned down either with fire attacks or Kai’s special ability. Drop down into the area behind the spider webs for a Health Potion and a Unique Amulet: Steel Garrote Medallion. This item grants +1 Resolve when equipped.

Beyond these spiderwebs is a useful Unique (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

When you’re ready, take the path down again and use either a fire attack or Kai’s special ability to burn a hole. Then, drop down into the next area. Get out of the water and you’ll find yourself closer to the Nacib Bounty in Avowed. You must burn through another bit of spiderweb.

Climb into the nearby corridor and follow the path until it leads you out into a larger cave. When you get into this main cave, you’ll see a swarm of around five or six Ivory Spinner Spiderlings. They are still weak, so take them out one at a time or AOE them down if you have magic.

There are a few waves of spiders to fight before the boss (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

After defeating them, Ivory Spinners will spawn in the main chamber, alongside some Spiderlings. The Ivory Spinners have a lunge attack, so be ready to dodge it. I kept using AOE ice magic to take these groups out. Once that final group has been defeated, it’s time to fight Nacib in Avowed.

How to defeat the Nacib bounty in Avowed

Watch out for the jump! (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Nacib is a giant green and black spider that spawns at the far end of this chamber in Avowed. It has a giant leaping attack that can clear an incredible distance. However, since you can see it hunkering down, move out of its way.

It also has another charge/bite attack that will be telegraphed by a glyph, so it’s not too difficult to get out of the way of. It’s worth noting that if you freeze Nacib in Avowed, you can stop it’s jumping attack. It tends to take large amounts of damage from magic: thanks to having an upgraded wand, it took massive stun.

My blizzard absolutely shredded this boss - almost one shot it (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

However, it also has one more attack – it can lob balls of web that you must avoid getting caught in. Stay out of melee range, if possible, or be quick to block/dodge its melee strikes.

Fire and Ice magic both worked well on this boss. Success will grant you Nacib’s Leg, Silver Fenning (9), and Spider Leg (2). Before you leave the cave, there is more treasure to loot near where Nacib spawned in. You can turn the bounty item in later at the bounty board for 500 Coins and a small amount of exp.

Avowed releases on February 18, 2025 on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

