Avowed Intimidating Feline Codpiece Treasure Map guide

The "Intimidating Feline Codpiece" Treasure Map is likely to be the first one you find in Avowed. It is sold by Lynna, the reagents vendor in the small marketplace at the docks, right ahead of where you start in Claviger's Landing. Quite counterintuitively, the actual treasure is not located anywhere near this south-western quadrant of Dawnshore, leaving many players scratching their heads.

Treasure Maps present one of the purest forms of exploration content in Avowed. That said, if you're not sure where to find the Intimidating Feline Codpiece, this guide will show you where it is.

Where to find the Intimidating Feline Codpiece Treasure in Avowed

This is the entry point (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

The Intimidating Feline Codpiece treasure in Avowed can be found in a shed built into the cliff face south of Watcher's Mirror and due north of Yellowband Camp.

This will require you to get to the frontiers east of Paradis, but if you're familiar with the lay of the land, you can get here directly when you reach Claviger's Landing. The best reference point is The Rise Party Camp, which is towards the northeast of Northern Paradis.

From The Rise Party Camp waystone, drop down to the plains below. Head southeast, circling the Watcher's Mirror area.

Intimidating Feline Codpiece treasure location: look for this mossy arch (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

At the edge of the river, you'll find a moss-ridden natural arch that leads to a path, as shown in the sketch from the Treasure Map. Break the wooden barrier, and there will be a golden chest inside holding the prize.

You have hit the jackpot (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

What does the Intimidating Feline Codpiece Treasure Map give you in Avowed?

The main reward is the Stelgaer's Pride chestpiece, a unique Medium Armor, in addition to the following additional bits and bobs:

1x Pelt

1x Common Axe

4x Iron Chunk

13x Golden Skelling (156 Coin)

1x Vessel Flesh

Stelgaer's Pride gives you the following Passives:

Major Passive - Bloodied Fury: Cast Barbaric Shout when taking damage greater than 30% of your Maximum Health.

Minor Passive - Lesser Relentless: +5% Stamina Regeneration Rate

As a medium armor, it will incur a moderate amount of penalty on your Essence and Stamina pool. However, the unique effect provides is extremely powerful — much more so if you have the second upgrade to Barbaric Shout from the Fighter Tree (unlocks at player level 8).

This simply means you get a full bar of temporary health as a buffer when you take a damage instance that chunks over 30% of your health, which makes it especially useful in fights against higher-difficulty enemies.

You also, of course, get the regular effect of Barbaric Shout, dealing uninterruptible damage through shielded enemies, and significantly more stun to open them up to finisher attacks easily.

