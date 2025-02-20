Avowed Treasure Map - My Loyal Shield location

Avowed is packed with hidden treasures, and one of the most sought-after is the My Loyal Shield. To find it, you first need to get your hands on the corresponding treasure map. This shield isn’t just a piece of gear; it’s a game-changer with unique abilities that can significantly boost your defense. This guide will walk you through every step to ensure you don't miss a thing while tracking down this powerful loot.

How to get the My Loyal Shield Treasure Map in Avowed

My Loyal Shield Treasure Map in Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

To start your journey for the My Loyal Shield, head to Galawain's Tusks, where the treasure map can be bought from Stockkeeper Eberk at the Southern Warden Tower. This tower is in the western part of The Sallow Steppe. Make sure you carry 5,220 Skeyt, as that’s the price for this map.

Once you’ve bought it, you’re ready to embark on your treasure hunt in Twinedwood, specifically in the ruins south of the Outcast Tower Camp.

Where to find the location?

Location for My Loyal Shield in Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

To find the My Loyal Shield, travel to the far western part of Twinedwood, south of the Outcast Tower Camp. Here, you’ll come across a set of ancient ruins situated right beside a lava river. The path to these ruins isn’t straightforward. Begin your climb from the southern side and wrap around the western part of the building to reach the entrance. This area is easy to overlook, so pay close attention to your surroundings as you navigate the rocky terrain.

Unlocking the Hidden Door

Once inside the ruins, head to the central room where you’ll find a table. On the side of this table, there’s a switch cleverly concealed. Activate this switch, and you’ll hear a mechanism rumble as a hidden door opens. The power cord running along the ground leads you straight to this door, so follow it closely. This doorway grants access to the lower floor of the ruins, where the real prize awaits.

Claiming the time's Tarnish shield

Inside the lower chamber, you’ll find a chest containing the Time's Tarnish, a legendary quality shield with powerful abilities. Collecting this shield will complete the quest, and you’ll gain access to two incredible passives: Timeless Aegis, which gives a 20% chance to refill 20 stamina when blocking, and Dull the Edge, Blunt the Point, which offers a 10% chance to avoid incoming melee damage.

For those looking to maximize the shield’s potential, you can upgrade one of these abilities at the enchantment station in the party camp.

Alternative route to the Treasure in Avowed

There’s another way to reach this treasure. From the Southern Warden Tower, head northwest until you arrive at a building just northeast of the Slumbering Fields, perched on a cliff above the lava river. Make your way around the back of the tower and climb up the ledges until you reach a sheltered area illuminated with a blue glow.

Once inside, go behind the altar in the center of the room to find a secret button. Activating this button will grant you access to the hidden chamber where the Time’s Tarnish shield is stored.

