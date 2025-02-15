Avowed: What are Special Attacks (Executions)?

As players navigate the world of Avowed, they will encounter a variety of ways to fight against foes. In addition to normal and power attacks, players can also perform powerful Special Attacks that devastate foes. That said, using them is not cheap or easy as one must master the combat to use Special Attacks successfully.

This guide will explain everything about it, including how to perform them. Read on to know more.

How to use Special Attacks in Avowed?

Performing stuns will give players the upper hand in combat 9image via Xbox Game Studios)

Simply put, Special Attacks are finishers or executions that are performed when an enemy's Stun Meter is full. Attacking enemies, whether that is via quick bursts of Normal Attacks or charged-up Power Attacks, will cause this yellow meter located beneath the enemy's Health Bar to increase. When full, enemies will be in a downed state.

When this occurs, players can move up to them and press the Primary Attack button to perform a Special Attack. This is a unique move that inflicts heavy damage on the enemy. Do note that only main-hand weapons can cause Stun Damage and higher rarity or upgraded weapons can deal more Stun Damage (i.e. accumulate stun on the meter faster).

This, in turn, helps players to perform Special Attacks more frequently during battles; especially since early on, they will find it hard to fill the meter fast enough. Each weapon also has its unique moveset for these execution-style attacks, so players can test a variety of gear thanks to the game's free-form class system and see what works for them.

Avowed is available to play on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

