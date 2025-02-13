Avowed Woedica's Inheritance Treasure Map guide

Woedica's Inheritance is one of the three Treasure Maps you can take on in Dawnshore, the first region of Avowed. This one is likely to be the final Treasure Map you get in the area, as it's only purchasable from Sanza's Emporium in the Paradis Hightown. Thankfully, the treasure is also located right next to the Paradis Hightown, so it won't take you long if you can recognize the general spot.

Strictly speaking, if you know where the Woedica's Inheritance Treasure is, you don't need to purchase the map at all. In this Avowed guide, we'll pin-point the location for those who cannot find where it is.

Where to find the Woedica's Inheritance Treasure in Avowed

You'll find it tucked into the yonder corner (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

The Woedica's Inheritance Treasure in Avowed can be found in a secret room near the eastern gate of Paradis Hightown. As the Treasure map indicates very clearly, the spot is tucked away behind a nook in the wall of the Paradis Hightown itself.

To dispel some possible confusion, this is not the Eastern Paradis gate near the Market District and Military Barracks. We are specifically talking about the gate that leads to the separate Northern Paradis world-space. Starting from the gate, drop down to the steppes below to the south, and go to the small crease along the hightown wall.

Pick up some extra loot from a skeleton nearby, and then head into the corner indicated on the map. Here, you're looking for a switch on the wall that slides open the hidden door to reveal the room.

The Science button (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

What does the Woedica's Inheritance Treasure map give you in Avowed?

The only item found in the chest is the Unique Gloves of the Strangler. This is a possession that belonged to a veteran soldier in the Steel Garrote, but it's different from the Steel Garrote set. The Gloves of the Strangler gives you the following passives:

Regular Passive: 3% Additive Critical Hit Chance

Unique Passive: +15% Stealth Attack Damage

This is particularly useful for rogue builds that use high-crit weapons like Daggers and Bows, but its main importance is the Stealth Attack passive. This applies as a multiplicative bonus on both the Divine Thorn Godlike Lance, as well as any direct ranged hits on Unaware enemies. This has great synergy with any build with a single-point dip in the Shadowing Beyond ability on the Ranger skill tree.

Stay tuned for more Avowed guides and news on Sportskeeda.

