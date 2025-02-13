Avowed: All Totems of Rightful Rulership locations (Scales of the Oathbinder)

Totems of Rightful Rulership is one of the very first exploration quests you can run into in Avowed, and it's arguably far more important than the other side objectives in Dawnshore. Totems are collectibles that you can place in your camp as a set to get permanent bonuses, some of which can be quite game-changing. In Dawnshore, this is a set of six artifacts of Woedica, the Burned Queen, that you can track and identify as a part of the Totems of Rightful Rulership quest.

Finding these Totem parts gradually restores the Scales of the Oathbinder, and finding all six gives you six bonuses beneficial to all playstyles. These are scattered all over the vast wilds of Dawnshore, so finding them all can take quite a while. In this guide, we'll pinpoint all the locations for these Woedica Totem fragments in case any of them has you stumped.

How to use the Scales of the Oathbinder Totem fragments in Avowed

This is where you place it (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

In order to actually receive the bonuses specified on Totem fragments in Avowed, you need to place the Totem in your camp. This requires you to get the Totem base — in the case of Woedica, it's the Scales of the Oathbinder itself, found rather easily if you come across the Woedica Shrine.

Once you have this item, you can place it on a stone pedestal in your camp, next to the cauldron. Afterward, the Totem fragments can be placed into it one by one. Once you discover future Totem bases (found in later areas), you can switch between them in the camp. Only one Totem's bonuses can be active at a time in Avowed.

All Woedica Totem fragment (Rightful Rulership) locations in Avowed for Scales of the Oathbinder

As part of the Totems of Rightful Rulership quest, you'll need to locate the following Woedica Totem parts in Avowed:

Totem Fragment Bonuses Scales of the Oathbinder (Totem Base) The Power of Command: Activating a Companion Ability Increases your Damage for 5 Seconds Golden Plaque of Oaths The Queen's Burden: +2 Intellect, +2 Resolve Golden Plaque of Promises Noblesse Oblige: Reviving a Companion Grants Rapid Health and Essence Regeneration Golden Flames Flames of Resurrection: Second Wind casts Rings of Fire Golden Scale of Order Swift Order: Reduces Companion Ability Cooldown by 15% Golden Scale of Justice Sympathy for The Damned: Critical Hits deal High Fire Accumulation

We will now go over where to pick up each of these fragments in Dawnshore. Optionally, you can purchase the Fragment of the Scales document from Sanza's Emporium in Paradis Hightown, which gives you some clues about where to find these.

Scales of the Oathbinder (Totem base) location

You can just walk in and grab it (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

Scales of the Oathbinder can be found at the central pedestal on Woedica's Shrine, located towards the north of the Dawnshore map. To get here, you can directly take the bridge north of The Rise Party camp. An alternative way to find it is trekking west from Watcher Runyd's homestead.

Golden Plaque of Promises location

This one's the easiest to find (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

The Golden Plaque of Promises is the closest Totem fragment to your starting location in Avowed (post-tutorial), Claviger's Landing. Go west from the docks to find the Lighthouse, and start scaling it by climbing the scaffoldings. The artifact is found near the top of the tower inside a hole in the wall. Don't forget to also pick up the Treasure Map for Captain Henqua's Spoils nearby.

Golden Plaque of Oaths location

There are two ways to get in here (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

The Golden Plaque of Oaths is found in a cave under the Usher's Hand region in Avowed. To get here, you can go northeast from the Eastern Paradis Gate exit or southwest from God's Gate Beacon. This is also a general area where the Mapping the Living Lands: Dawnshore quest takes place (Geirmund's body).

To get to the precise location, you'll have to either break an iron grate with ice damage to drop down below, or dive underwater from the cave entrance nearby.

Golden Flames location

The Golden Flames Totem fragment is located in Castor's Folly, the large islet off the coast of Dawnshore in Avowed. This one is a bit tricky to find even if you've explored Castor's Folly before, so follow the directions precisely.

If you're near this collapsed dome, you're on the track (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

Start near the center of Castor's Folly, with the four tents surrounding the campfire. Head east, then go through the tunnel. Climb the ledge towards the southeast, then follow the path. Past the collapsed rune-etched dome, take a right turn, and jump across the gap. The Golden Flames can be found on the clifftop here.

This is the cliff-edge where you find it (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

Golden Scale of Order location

The Golden Scale of Order can be found in the Pargrun Cache to the northwest of Dawnshore. To access this area in Avowed, take the bridge east of the Overgrown Expanse Party camp.

The chamber at the very top of the Pargrun Cache (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

Looking at the gold-plated doorway at the Pargrun Cache in Dawnshore (blocked by roots), go left through the overgrown passage to find a breakable wall. Inside, you'll find a scaffolding you can climb (next to the blocked doorway). Once on the platforms above, take the exit through the broken wall to the north. Platform your way directly up ahead, and you'll find the Golden Scale of Order on an eagle's nest.

This is probably the most well-hidden one (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

Golden Scale of Justice location

The Golden Scale of Justice in Avowed is found behind a barred door near the entrance to Northern Paradis from the Market District. However, some platforming is required to find your way around, as the door does not open from this side.

The balcony, as explained by the clue, is here (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

Looking at the door to Paradis Hightown from the Administrative Square, go right (east), and jump into the greenery. From here, hug the edge of the wall and keep going east until you can jump onto a balcony with a canvas. Inside, there will be some web you can burn to find a ladder below. When you get down, you'll have to fight Eight Phantoms that spawn back-to-back, but the Golden Scale of Justice is in this room.

The door indeed opens from this side (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

Those are all the Totem fragments found in the entirety of Dawnshore. With six meaningful bonuses, your journey through Avowed will be a little easier, so the legwork is worth it in the end. The search does not end here, though; Avowed has two other entire sets of Totem fragments you can find in later areas.

