3 most awaited Apple Arcade games in 2024

Apple Arcade games continue to push the boundaries of mobile gaming by constantly releasing high-quality, innovative titles that appeal to a wide range of players. We are already over eight months into the year, and Apple Arcade has launched groundbreaking games across all genres, providing diverse gameplay experiences for its players.

Below, we have listed some upcoming titles set to be released on Apple Arcade in September 2024. We will dive into the core gameplay loop and unique selling point of each highlighting why these games are highly anticipated.

Highly anticipated games in Apple Arcade in September 2024

1) NFL Retro Bowl

NFL Retro Bowl takes the classic feel of 8-bit graphic sports games and successfully blends it with modern deep football mechanics. The primary goal is to design a football game that feels nostalgic and fresh with its retro aesthetics catering to fans of classic sports titles. The simplicity of controls creates a depth of tactical options making it accessible and rewarding for players.

Trending

NFL Retro Bowl also has a mechanic for managing press duties. (Image via New Star Games Ltd)

The core gameplay loop focuses on quick-play matches where players control every aspect of the offensive play, like running, passing, and play-calling. Players can also manage their teams by trading players, upgrading facilities, and balancing budgets. The fast-paced matches force players to make decisions and adapt on a whim. The replayability of the game is also high, with each game presenting new challenges and player dynamics in pixel aesthetics.

2) Monster Train+

Monster Train+ is a unique deep deck-building experience with intense rewarding replayability. Its roguelike tower defense gameplay requires players to strategically place their trains to defend from attacking waves of enemies by placing units and casting spells. Players will find themselves constantly making critical decisions about which cards to play across various levels.

There are 5 Monster Clans and over 250 cards. (Image via Good Shepherd Entertainment)

The core gameplay revolves around constructing and refining a deck of cards, each featuring various monsters, spells, and artifacts, and using it in the multi-layered combat system to conquer waves of enemies. Resource management is also a key aspect of the gameplay experience. The Roguelike nature of the game makes failing a playful learning experience by encouraging players to try new combinations.

3) Puzzle Sculpt

Puzzle Sculpt is a relaxing MR (Mixed Reality) puzzle game that breaks the mold of traditional puzzle games by combining the satisfaction of solving puzzles with the relaxing artistic experience of digital art. The experience is both meditative and rewarding. As players work through each puzzle, they can see their efforts coming to life in real time.

Puzzle Sculpt has over 70 puzzles and 12+ hours of engaging gameplay (Image via Schell Games)

The core gameplay involves manipulating in 3D space and moving the blocks away from the puzzle to carve unnecessary cubes and reveal a collectible called Deco Object. They can even place and arrange these objects in their real space like a coffee table. Each level will require players to think spatially and creatively to solve puzzles, upon which they get rewarded with new collectibles. This appeals to players who enjoy both mental challenges and artistic expression.

Read More:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!