AWM vs Kar98k: Which is the best sniper rifle in Free Fire?

Free Fire is one of the most celebrated battle royale games, which offers many different weapons to acquire on the battlefield. The list of firearm categories includes Assault Rifle, SMGs, Shotguns, Sniper Rifles, and more.

For long-range fights, the sniper rifle is the most suitable weapon to use in Free Fire. It not only inflicts severe damage but also comes with a low bullet drop. Moreover, after attaching a scope on its sight, it's easier to track the enemy's movement and shoot him/her down at the perfect moment.

Comparison between Free Fire's AWM & Kar98k

In Free Fire, the Kar98k and the AWM are some of the most-used bolt action rifles. However, players often get confused about which is the more powerful between these two guns. Thus, here's a detailed comparison between the AWM and the Kar98k, stats-wise.

Note: The stats mentioned below have been sourced from the official website of Garena Free Fire.

AWM vs Kar98k sniper rifles

Damage

The damage of both weapons is the same, and both are equally deadly, notching 90 hit points in a single bullet, accompanied by the zero armour penetration. Hence, both weapons offer the same performance when it comes to damage rate.

Winner: Tie

Range

Till date, the AWM is the king of long-range fights, and has the highest range among all weapons in Free Fire. It offers 91 range, while its competitor, the Kar98k, only provides 84 range. With that in mind, the AWM is the clear winner.

Winner: AWM

AAccuracy and Reload Speed

Accuracy in battle royale games is the ability to hit exactly what one is aiming for. While both these weapons offer the same precision, nevertheless, there's a tiny reloading speed difference between both. The AWM has a reload speed pointer of 34, while the Kar98k is provided with a 27 reload speed pointer.

Winner: AWMM

Conclusion

The Kar98k offers decent damage without the risk of drop hunting. It is trustworthy but also lacks the damage to land one-shot eliminations. The AWM, meanwhile, pays for the risk of acquiring it. This gun gives one-shot kills, and is faster and more accurate than the Kar98k.

The AWM requires players to be efficient with the limited ammo, but infuses fear in the enemy with its powerful sound and damage. The Kar98k is for players who don’t want to risk going in for drops but still want an excellent sniper to serve them throughout the game.

Overall, the AWM is a better sniper rifle if it is in the right hands.

Note: The comparisons have been made based on stats from the official Garena Free Fire website.