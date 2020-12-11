Back 4 Blood revealed at The Game Awards 2020: Gameplay reveal and everything known so far

One thing the video games industry has proven is that there can never be enough zombie games. Back 4 Blood was one of the biggest surprises from The Game Awards 2020, and fans are incredibly excited to team up with friends to take down hordes of undead.

The makers of the popular Left 4 Dead franchise, Turtle Rock Studios, return to the zombie genre with Back 4 Blood. The games, along with a similar title, share a lot of DNA. The co-op element is back, and along with it are new zombie types and a wider variety of missions.

Back 4 Blood comes out on 22nd June, 2021, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

All details about Back 4 Blood after its reveal at The Game Awards 2020

Alpha test on PC

Fans eager to experience everything that Back 4 Blood offers can try and get in on the closed PC alpha test, to begin on 17th December 2020, immediately after the Back 4 Blood Gameplay Showcase. It will run till 21st December 2020.

Squad up and register now for a chance to join the #Back4Blood closed Alpha! https://t.co/jw3VlIv2XT pic.twitter.com/FeUYep9jDq — Back4Blood (@back4blood) December 11, 2020

The Back 4 Blood Gameplay Showcase will feature more gameplay from the title and shed some light on critical features and enemy types teased in The Game Awards trailer.

New enemy types

One of the biggest things (quite literally) that attracted attention from the fans was the gigantic 20-foot zombies that look as menacing as they sound. This is new for fans of the Left 4 Dead franchise and is a good sign for more such innovation in the upcoming game.

PvP multiplayer

Ridden incoming! Take aim at the first ever gameplay of #Back4Blood pic.twitter.com/TTVp6wKsw2 — Back4Blood (@back4blood) December 11, 2020

According to the studio, Back 4 Blood will also support up to eight players in online PvP (person versus person) multiplayer. PvP game modes are always something to look forward to, and it will be exciting to see Turtle Rock's approach to the same and everything new it brings to the table.

The story

A sneak peek of the new zombie types from The Game Awards (Image via Xbox News, Twitter)

"The story takes place after a catastrophic outbreak where most of humanity has either been killed or infected by the parasitic Devil Worm. Hardened by unspeakable events and emboldened to fight for the last of humanity, a group of apocalypse veterans called the Cleaners have rallied to take on the infected horrors known as the Ridden and reclaim the world."

- Turtle Rock Studios