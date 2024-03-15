Backpack Battles have several classes, each with their strengths and weaknesses. The class you select directly affects the build you create and the playstyle that will suit you the best. The game is all about experimenting and learning from your mistakes, but if you want to dominate your opponents quickly, you will want to get a head start in a battle.

Tier lists exist for this very reason. Today, we bring you one that will rank all the classes in Backpack Battles against one another to see which has the best builds in the current meta.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's opinions. Also, this article is based on data and calculations by u/TwoBiersTwitch on r/BackpackBattles.

All Backpack Battles classes ranked

Backpack Battles class tier list (Image via Tier Maker)

This tier list is created based on the number of viable builds in each class in the game. Remember that this article has been written as of the current patch of the game, and things may change down the line. The best class in the game currently is Ranger because of how great some of its builds are, and the underperforming one is the Reaper.

Given the sheer number of builds you can create by experimenting, you might be able to craft a better one compared to the one listed below. Here are the names of all the best builds in Backpack Battles.

Here is the spreadsheet that explains all of the calculations done by u/TwoBiersTwitch.

Ranger builds

Ranger build (Image via u/TwoBiersTwitch)

The Ranger class has the highest number of viable builds in the game as of this writing, which is the reason it is ranked at the top.

Pyromancer builds

Pyromancer build (Image via u/TwoBiersTwitch)

The Pyromancer class technically has some of the strongest builds that can rival the Ranger, but it has fewer options, which is why it has been placed second.

Berserker builds

Berserker build (Image via u/TwoBiersTwitch)

Compared to other classes, the Berserker does not have that many great builds, and this is the reason for its third rank on this list.

Reaper builds

Reaper (Image via u/TwoBiersTwitch)

Magic in Backpack Battles are not in a great state, and they are the bread and butter of the Reaper class. Hopefully, it will be buffed later on, but the builds you can create in this class will be less effective than the ones mentioned above. Yes, the Reaper class has more in its arsenal than the Berserker, but the Double Axe has enough firepower to destroy any builds from this class.

You can refer to the linked spreadsheet above to get a better idea.

While tier lists can give you an idea about what is viable in the game and what isn't, remember that even the best builds cannot save you if you do not understand the game's fundamentals. Keep grinding and get in the loop with the basics of the title if you want to dominate the multiplayer aspect.

Backpack Battles is an indie game with PvP, where you can craft and create various weapons to dominate your opponents in multiplayer matches.

