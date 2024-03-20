BAFTA Games Awards 2024: All nominations across every category

BAFTA Games Awards 2024 nominations are out for every category. They seek to reward the very best that the gaming industry had to offer in the previous year. Baldur's Gate 3 leads the pack with 10 nominations, closely followed by Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (nine nominations) and Alan Wake 2 (eight nominations).
BAFTA Game Awards 2024 will take place on April 11, 2024, premiering at 11:00 PT / 14:00 ET / 19:00 BST at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, London. It can be followed online through livestreams available on BAFTA's official social platforms.
That said, let's take a look at all the nominees for BAFTA Games Awards 2024.
BAFTA Games Awards 2024 nominations list
The full list of nominees for every category is as follows:
Animation
- Alan Wake 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Artistic Achievement
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hi-Fi Rush
Audio Achievement
- Alan Wake 2
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Best Game
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Dave the Diver
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
British Game
- Cassette Beasts
- Dead Island 2
- Disney Illusion Island
- Football Manager 2024
- Viewfinder
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
Debut Game
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Evolving Game
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- Forza Horizon 5
- Genshin Impact
- No Man's Sky
Family
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Disney Illusion Island
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Game Design
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Viewfinder
Multiplayer
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Diablo IV
- Forza Motorsport
- Party Animals
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Music
- Alan Wake 2
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Baldur's Gate 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Narrative
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Dredge
- Final Fantasy XVI
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
New Intellectual Property
- Chants of Sennaar
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Jusant
- Viewfinder
Performer in a leading role
- Amelia Tyler as Narrator in Baldur's Gate 3
- Cameron Monaghan as Cal Keistis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3
- Samantha Beart as Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3
- Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Performer in a supporting role
- Andrew Wincott as Raphael in Baldur's Gate 3
- Debra Wilson as Cere Junda in Stars Jedi: Survivor
- Ralph Ineson as Cidolfus "Cid" Telamon in Final Fantasy XVI
- Sam Lake as Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2
- Tony Todd as Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Tracy Wiles as Jaheira in Baldur's Gate 3
Technical Achievement
- Alan Wake 2
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Starfield
EE Player's Choice (voted by the public)
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Fortnite
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Lethal Company
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
The BAFTA Games Awards 2024 livestream will be available on BAFTA’s YouTube, Twitch, and X channels.