BAFTA Games Awards 2024: All nominations across every category

BAFTA Games Awards 2024 nominations are out for every category. They seek to reward the very best that the gaming industry had to offer in the previous year. Baldur's Gate 3 leads the pack with 10 nominations, closely followed by Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (nine nominations) and Alan Wake 2 (eight nominations).

BAFTA Game Awards 2024 will take place on April 11, 2024, premiering at 11:00 PT / 14:00 ET / 19:00 BST at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, London. It can be followed online through livestreams available on BAFTA's official social platforms.

That said, let's take a look at all the nominees for BAFTA Games Awards 2024.

BAFTA Games Awards 2024 nominations list

The full list of nominees for every category is as follows:

Alan Wake 2 / BAFTA Games Awards 2024 nominee (Image via Epic Games)

Animation

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Hogwarts Legacy

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Artistic Achievement

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Cocoon

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XVI

Hi-Fi Rush

Audio Achievement

Alan Wake 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Dave the Diver / BAFTA Games Awards 2024 nominee (Image via Nintendo)

Best Game

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Dave the Diver

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

British Game

Cassette Beasts

Dead Island 2

Disney Illusion Island

Football Manager 2024

Viewfinder

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Debut Game

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Venba

Viewfinder

Evolving Game

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 5

Genshin Impact

No Man's Sky

Hogwarts Legacy / BAFTA Games Awards 2024 nominee (Image via WB Games Avalanche)

Family

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Disney Illusion Island

Hi-Fi Rush

Hogwarts Legacy

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Game Beyond Entertainment

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Game Design

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Viewfinder

Multiplayer

Baldur's Gate 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport

Party Animals

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Assassin's Creed Mirage / BAFTA Games Awards 2024 (Image via Epic Games)

Music

Alan Wake 2

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Baldur's Gate 3

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Narrative

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Dredge

Final Fantasy XVI

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

New Intellectual Property

Chants of Sennaar

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Hi-Fi Rush

Jusant

Viewfinder

Miles Morales / BAFTA Games Awards 2024 (Image via Marvel)

Performer in a leading role

Amelia Tyler as Narrator in Baldur's Gate 3

Cameron Monaghan as Cal Keistis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3

Samantha Beart as Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Performer in a supporting role

Andrew Wincott as Raphael in Baldur's Gate 3

Debra Wilson as Cere Junda in Stars Jedi: Survivor

Ralph Ineson as Cidolfus "Cid" Telamon in Final Fantasy XVI

Sam Lake as Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2

Tony Todd as Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Tracy Wiles as Jaheira in Baldur's Gate 3

Technical Achievement

Alan Wake 2

Final Fantasy XVI

Horizon Call of the Mountain

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Starfield

Cyberpunk 2077 / BAFTA Games Awards 2024 nominee (Image via CDPR)

EE Player's Choice (voted by the public)

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Fortnite

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Lethal Company

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

The BAFTA Games Awards 2024 livestream will be available on BAFTA’s YouTube, Twitch, and X channels.