Balatro: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Balatro is an interesting and popular indie game that was released in 2024. It is a poker game that is available on almost every platform, including the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, macOS, iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch. Interestingly, most people are unaware that the game also features a long list of trophies and achievements.

That said, this article mentions all the achievements in the game, alongside a short description on how to unlock them.

All trophies featured in Balatro

In total, there are 32 trophies in Balatro (Image via Playstack)

The game features 32 achievements in total, which are further categorised into four tiers- Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. Mentioned below is the complete list of trophies.

Platinum Trophy:

Platinum: Balatro platinum trophy

Gold Trophies:

High Stakes: Win a run on at least Gold Stake difficulty.

100,000K: Score 100,000,000 Chips in a single hand.

Rule Breaker: Complete every challenge run.

Completionist: Discover 100% of your collection.

Completionist+: Win with every deck on Gold Stake difficulty.

Completionist++: Earn a Gold Sticker on every Joker.

Silver Trophies:

Mid Stakes: Win a run on at least Black Stake difficulty.

Speedrunner: Win a run in 12 or fewer rounds.

1,000K: Score 1,000,000 Chips in a single hand.

Tiny Hands: Thin your deck down to 20 or fewer cards.

Big Hands: Have 80 or more cards in your deck.

Clairvoyance: Discover every Spectral card.

Extreme Couponer: Discover every Voucher.

Bronze Trophies:

Ante Up!: Reach Ante 4.

Ante Upper!: Reach Ante 8.

Heads Up: Win a Run.

Low Stakes: Win a run on at least Red Stake difficulty.

Card Player: Play at least 2500 Cards.

Card Discarder: Discard at least 2500 Cards.

Nest Egg: Have $400 or more during a single run.

Flushed: Play a Flush with 5 Wild Cards.

ROI: Buy 5 Vouchers by Ante 4.

Shattered: Break 2 Glass Cards in a single hand.

Royale: Play a Royal Flush.

Retrograde: Get any poker hand to level 10.

10K: Score 10,000 Chips in a single hand.

You Get What You Get: Win a run without rerolling the shop.

Rule Bender: Complete any challenge run.

Legendary: Discover a Legendary Joker.

Astronomy: Discover every Planet card.

Cartomancy: Discover every Tarot card.

