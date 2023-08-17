Baldur's Gate 3: Can you turn off the Karmic Dice?

The Karmic Dice is one of the most fundamental tools you will use throughout your adventure in Baldur's Gate 3. Larian Studios' latest title is built in the world of Dungeons and Dragons, and naturally, dice play is an important factor for all your decisions. You need to roll these dice and aim for a value equal to or greater than the mentioned number. Doing so results in success, while vice versa means failure.

As interesting as all of this sounds, the randomness associated with the Karmic Dice can be highly frustrating. Every success check has a certain difficulty, and you can also choose to improve your probability of getting the required value.

However, there's a useful option that should be shared by Baldur's Gate 3. You can reduce the randomness if you have a consistent streak of bad luck.

Baldur's Gate 3 allows you to turn off the Karmic Dice

By default, the Karmic Dice is kept turned on when you start the game. Turning it off is extremely simple: there's a toggle option available in the main settings. Once you turn it off, a more streamlined system will take place.

Turning it off will not do away with the overall randomness, and according to Larian, the overall experience will be similar. However, you can avoid a constant streak of bad rolls by keeping the Karmic Dice off, although you might not want to do so for a few simple reasons.

Baldur's Gate 3 is built in the universe of Dungeons and Dragons, and naturally, you will want to enjoy the original essence. Keeping the special dice toggled on allows that. Additionally, this dice could also be a hidden advantage for you and your save.

The traditional system will insert a bad roll if you consistently get a series of continuous good rolls, possibly resulting in the failure of one of the crucial success checks. On the other hand, the Karmic Dice might continue your good luck and result in faster progression.

Hence, keeping the authentic dice toggled on in Baldur's Gate 3 makes plenty of sense. Moreover, if you pick the correct characters during a given task, it will help you increase the probability of your success. Additional bonuses could apply if you choose the right character during a particular success check, further raising your chances of a high score.

Either way, mastering the special dice doesn't take too long, even if you're completely new to the world of Dungeons and Dragons.