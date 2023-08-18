Baldur’s Gate 3: Complete Moonrise Towers Brain Puzzle guide

As you look to round out Act 2 in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will start to explore the Moonrise Towers in search of Ketheric Throm, eventually coming across a Brain Puzzle. While it's an optional quest to complete, you will be able to unlock various secrets and rewards, helping you make the most of your time in the Mind Flayer Colony.

However, the puzzle is one of the more complicated ones in BG3, which is why there are many in the community who are having a rather tough time completing it. You will be required to connect the dots in a particular sequence, and the hints to completing it are not at all apparent.

Hence, today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will go over some of the things that you will be required to do to complete the Moonrise Towers Brain Puzzle in the table-top RPG.

Completing the Moonrise Towers Brain Game puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3

Connecting the dots in Brain Puzzle (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

To complete the Grain Game puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3’s Moonrise Towers you first need to activate it. You will be able to locate the puzzle in the southeast corner of the Mind Flayer Colony, just past the Necrotic Laboratory.

You will find the console there, and interacting with it will allow you to start manipulating a captive mind.

Now several color nodes will appear, and you need to connect them in a particular manner. The goal, however, will be to connect the player character’s nodes which represent Memory, Emotion, Speech, and Reason, to that of the captive mind. You will notice the sequence to the far side of the field.

To be able to create an identical pattern, you need to make lines of generic nodes which will allow you to connect the two mental regions. It’s important to note here that generic nodes will embody a particular region of the brain at a time, and you need to place the nodes in a way that the four do not overlap or intersect with one another.

A simple way of going about completing it will be to make a path by alternating a mental node and a generic node. This will make the connected node change its color and make it an active node so that placing another generic node beside it will make it have the same properties.

In this way, you can make a string, and if you continue connecting the dots like this, you will be able to complete the Brain Puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3 by matching your emotion nodes with that of the captive mind.

Balde of Oppressed Souls (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

Why should you solve the Baldur’s Gate 3 Moonrise Towers Brain Puzzle?

While it’s one of the many optional puzzles in the game, you might want to solve it because of some of the rewards that it provides. Upon completion, a door will open up on the other side of the room, and you will be able to spot a mural that shows the history of the mind flayers. After this, you will get The Blade of the Oppressed Souls, which is a +1 long sword that deals 1d4 Psychic damage with every strike.

Additionally, you will also find a brain jar which is called Walking Mind. It’s one of the items that you will be able to use at a Mind-Archive Interface.