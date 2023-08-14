Baldur’s Gate 3 complete prison guide: Break out of jail, live as an outlaw

The amount of freedom that Baldur’s Gate 3’s open-world offers will allow you to live out your wildest dreams as an outlaw, a thief, or even a murderer as you plunder and raid your way through the Forgotten Realms. The amount of role-play is incredible, and if caught, you will even be forced to spend time in jail and contemplate all your wrongdoing from within your tiny prison cell.

But sticking true to the role of the anti-hero who believes in a life of debauchery, you will be allowed to not only escape jail time (if you play your cards right) but even bust out of one.

Hence if you are looking to be the most evil character who is utterly unsalvageable, you might want to know how you can avoid going to or breakout of the Hollow.

Today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will therefore go over everything you will need to know to break out of prison and live as an escaped convict in the table-top RPG.

Avoiding prison time in Baldur’s Gate 3

Evil deeds will lead you to prison (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

Your evil deeds like stealing, murdering, and raiding will make other NPCs in the game put out a report against you to the authorities. Hence, if caught, you will be able to escape jail time by winning out Ability Checks.

Hence, when the Dice roll is prompted, you will get to select from one of the following checks:

Wizard

Performance

Deception

Persuasion

You will need to roll a 20 or higher to be able to win the check and avoid jail time. However, if you fail, you and your party will be sent straight to the Hollows.

Breaking out of Jail: Living as an escaped convict in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you are finding yourself facing jail time in Baldur's Gate 3, there are two ways to break out. The most straightforward way will be to lockpick your way out of conviction, with the alternate way being to literally break the door and bust your way out.

Lockpicking your way to freedom in Baldur’s Gate 3

To be able to lockpick your way out of a Hollow prison cell, you will need to use the thieve’s tools and then highlight the cell door. Make sure you are doing this with the party member who has the most stats on the sleight-of-hand ability.

After highlighting the cell door clock on the “Pick the lock” option, you will face a Dice check roll. You will need to beat the ability check, and if successful, you will automatically unlock the prison cell door.

Bust your way out of jail in Baldur’s Gate 3

The next best way to break out of jail in Baldur’s Gate 3 will be to literally brute force your way out. You can punch the door till it breaks (preferably with a Barbarian class just for the role-play aspect).

However, do not use any fire spells or explosives, as the cell is littered with exploding mushrooms, and if even one of them catches fire, you and your party are not going to have a fun time.

Avoid guards while breaking out of prison (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

Just select unarmed combat, and keep bruising your knuckles on the door till it cracks and breaks.

Then using the jump mechanic, make your way across the gaps and climb the knotted roots. Here you will find a Stone Door to the left, but instead of going through it, make your way right, cross the gap, reach the ledge, and you will officially be an escaped convict in Baldur’s Gate 3.