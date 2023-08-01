Baldur's Gate 3 Goodie Pack: How to claim, all free rewards, and more

Larian Studios' highly anticipated role-playing game, Baldur's Gate 3, is releasing in a few days. The developer, Larian Studios, has prepared a free "Goodie Pack" that can be redeemed for free before the game's official launch. It comes courtesy of GOG.com for the PC version of the game.

However, unlike a pre-order bonus, the free Goodie Pack includes no in-game consumables or items. Instead, it comes packed with items and media related to Larian Studios' upcoming role-playing game that fans would not want to miss out on.

Here's everything you need to know about the free Goodie Pack for Baldur's Gate 3, including its contents, how to redeem it, and more.

What is included in the free Goodie Pack for Baldur's Gate 3?

GOG.COM @GOGcom



To ease the wait we’ve prepared a special Baldur's Gate 3 Goodie Pack which you can claim for FREE until August 4th, 10 PM UTC!



Go get it: Only two more days until @BaldursGate3 releasesTo ease the wait we’ve prepared a special Baldur's Gate 3 Goodie Pack which you can claim for FREE until August 4th, 10 PM UTC!Go get it: bit.ly/BG3Goodies | @larianstudios pic.twitter.com/hXI00du32K

The free Goodie Pack for Larian Studios' upcoming role-playing game comes packed with special items that you can use to give your PC a Baldur's Gate 3-themed cosmetic makeover before the game's release. Here's everything that comes included with the free Goodie Pack:

Custom emojis and stickers themed around the game

Desktop wallpapers featuring official art from the game (available in multiple resolutions)

The total size of the Goodies Pack is roughly 103 megabytes, which should not take long to download. It should be mentioned that the Goodies Pack is exclusive to GOG.com; however, it does not require you to own the game on the same platform. You can claim the free item pack even if you plan to purchase the game on Steam.

How to claim the free Baldur's Gate 3 Goodies Pack?

To claim the free Goodies Pack, you will need to follow these simple steps:

Head to GOG.com, either via their official website or the PC client/ launcher.

Search for the "Goodies Pack" on the store page.

Once you land on the store page for the free Goodies Pack, click on "Add to cart" and then "Check out now."

You will need to log in using an active GOG.com account or create a new one.

Once you log in using a GOG.com account, you can download the contents of Goodies Pack.

Baldur's Gate 3 re-rolled the D8 🐙 @baldursgate3



A never-seen-before look at Baldur’s Gate 3 and the adventure that awaits you in Faerûn.



Baldur’s Gate 3 launches August 3rd for PC and September 6th for PS5.



larian.club/wf_GetBG3Now pic.twitter.com/KewCAud5Tm Few mortals ever glimpse what you are about to see…A never-seen-before look at Baldur’s Gate 3 and the adventure that awaits you in Faerûn.Baldur’s Gate 3 launches August 3rd for PC and September 6th for PS5.

The free Goodies Pack is available only till August 4, 2023, 10 pm UTC. So if you don't want to miss out on these free items (believe us, you really do not want to miss out on them), we recommend heading to GOG.com and grabbing it at the earliest.