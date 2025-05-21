Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix 32 patch notes: Everything improved with the latest patch (May 20, 2025)

Baldur's Gate 3 received a massive update a few weeks earlier. This not only fixed the prevailing glitches and bugs in the game, but it also added many new elements, including character classes, complete modding support, and proper co-op support between various platforms. Additionally, the game recently received a hotfix to improve its performance and UI.

Ad

Let's go over the complete patch notes for Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix 32.

Full patch notes for Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix 32

Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix 32 aims to improve the game's performance (Image via Larian Studios)

Modding

Ad

Trending

Toolkit

Fixed a potential crash caused by entering invalid control characters when renaming or creating resources.

Game

Crashes and performance

Fixed a crash when changing input mode while launching a multiplayer game.

Fixed a crash on Xbox cross-play when suspending the game while transitioning between regions.

Fixed a crash when playing on split-screen with DLSS on Vulkan.

Fixed some potential crashes and performance issues as a result of auras trying to apply themselves to items that can't have auras.

Ad

New subclasses

Fixed a bug causing Starry Forms to be removed by the Shadow Curse.

Gameplay

Fixed a bug in multiplayer where the client's avatar would appear invisible until they moved around.

Fixed a bug causing the game world and the Main Menu background to appear black after you return to them from Character Creation.

Cross-play

Fixed a bug that let you enable cross-play and invite players while running a non-cross-play session. If you want your friends to join you in an existing campaign, you'll need to make sure the save you want to use has cross-play enabled. Find out how by reading on below!

Ad

UI and tooltips

Fixed some developer text appearing on the Upcast Bonus tooltip when upcasting Shadow Blade.

Fixed a bug causing the latest savegame to get deleted instead of the currently selected one if you quickly spam the delete button.

Fixed the 'Enable' button being greyed out in the Mod Verification window while using a controller.

Made sure the Direct Connect option doesn't show up in the cross-play settings, where it is not possible to use.

Ad

Art

Half Plate Armour +2 having missing material for male halflings and causing clipping on female gnomes.

Also read: Baldur's Gate 3 PC performance guide: High temperatures, ideal framerates, and more explored

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more gaming news and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Get Updated Baldur's Gate 3 Interactive Map Here